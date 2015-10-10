Fam, Who Did This!? Ciara Covers the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It, Black”

Something called The Last Witch Hunter is set to debut in theaters later this month, starring Vin Diesel as some kind of immortal crusader against… God, just look at the trailer. This has “Halloween cash-in” written all over it, and the studio seems so sure it’ll hit that there’s already talks of a sequel sight unseen. The true crime here arrives on the soundtrack, which for reasons unknown features a Ciara rendition of the Rolling Stones’ “Paint It, Black.”

Now, there’s nothing wrong with cross-genre covers or Ciara. She’s a gifted performer and a good singer, given the right material. This was not the right material. It’s too melodramatically arranged for its own good, and just when Ciara sinks into a sultry gothic R&B vibe midway through, the Lovecraftian phrasing of Mick Jagger’s verses takes it out. Like the film, which looks to be a schlocky modernized take on age-old themes, Cici’s Stones cover feels like too much too soon. Who did this, fam?

Ciara tells Rolling Stone (ha!) that she was personally contacted by Lion’s Gate Films and the Stones’ publishing company ABKCO to record the cover. She also maybe can’t name another Stones song. I just… Stream “Paint It, Black” below. Maybe you’ll like it more than me.

Craig has to turn his head until his darkess goes. Follow him on Twitter.