Watch Coldplay Premiere Two Upbeat New Songs at Their Tidal Show

Coldplay streamed a live show to Tidal this weekend as they prepare to release A Head Full of Dreams, a new album they swear is their last, first week of December. There is a very fair chance you did not spend your Saturday evening parked in front of Tidal, so check below for video of two new songs performed at Tidal x Coldplay, filmed last night at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles. The first is the new album’s title track, and the second, a bluesy motivational anthem “Up&Up,” is described by singer/songwriter Chris Martin as a song they’ve been waiting 15 years to write. Both advance the free-spirited glee of lead single “Adventure of a Lifetime.” Check out “A Head Full of Dreams” and “Up&Up” below.