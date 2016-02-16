The Worst Kept Secret Ever is Out, Coldplay Are Headlining Glastonbury 2016

In what is arguably the worst kept secret of all time, Coldplay have been announced as the Sunday headliner for Glastonbury 2016. This will make them the first act EVER to headline the event four times, having previously topped the bill in 2002, 2005 and 2011.

This morning, the band let the cat out of the sheer bag by tweeting this very ~elusive~ image:

Even though there is a special part of the British psyche reserved for hating Coldplay, their live performances often belie all that. Have you ever tried to maintain a dry eye after 6 ciders while listening to “Yelllow”? It’s almost impossible. Their 2011 appearance was voted the top Glastonbury moment of all time by people who still listen to the radio.

At the very least, you probably won’t see 130,000 people rushing to Change.org to sign a petition begging the Eavis family to cancel their performance and replace them with true rock and roll star Kanye West.