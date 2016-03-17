Thanks to This UK Rapper ‘The Life of Pablo’ Is Finally On iTunes, Kind Of



Photo via YouTube

Ladies and gentlemen, ask and you shall receive. Yeezus has listened! The Life of Pablo is finally on Apple Music, sorta. Thanks to British rapper, who’s not Skepta, Dan Bull. Who the hell is guy you may ask? Well upon further investigation, we found out that he’s an internet rapper, gamer, and songwriter which in his defense sounds like Kanye. He’s also been on the highly successful, incredibly not funny YouTube series Epic Rap Battles of History.

So does he cover the album? Well, no. He kind of just says the title of each song for 50 seconds repeatedly and freestyles whatever comes off the top of his head. But this isn’t the first time he’s covered monumental albums. In 2015, he remaked Nas’ highly influential Illmatic into the highly tasteful Bullmatic. Dan also has 11 studio albums which include a five—yes five—song series called Generation Gaming about various video games, pop culture, and news. He even does a whole rap in Simlish.

A part of us thinks that this is really just a performance piece about the whole roll out of the album. Maybe this is commentary about the nature of Kanye‘s whole attitude towards it. No, wait, yes! This album is definitely an exaggeration of how incomplete and pieced together TLOP is. Maybe Dan Bull is smarter than all of us. It should be noted that his website is itsdanbull.com and it sounds like Istanbul, which we find way funnier than any of his albums.

Byron Yan thinks this is a social commentary on the current state of hip-hop. Follow him on Twitter.