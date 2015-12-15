DIIV Continue to Impress with Another New Song Called “Under the Sun”

Photo by Frank Mojica

New DIIV singles keep dropping like time-released chill pills, starting with “Dopamine” back in September and ending today with “Under the Sun.” While their anticipated sophmore album Is the Is Are isn’t officially out until February 5 on Captured Tracks, it seems from what we’ve heard so far that DIIV has emerged from deep water indie with an 80s pop kick. Check out their seriously catchy single “Under the Sun” below and get a load of the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Videos by VICE

DIIV frontman Zachary Cole Smith has updated the band’s Tumblr page with a post regarding the song and the upcoming record. Perhaps this explains the new track’s unusual levity:

“But I never wanted this record to be mired too deep in darkness either. My life wasn’t all drugs and addiction, rehab/relapse, and sickness. I also met and fell in love with someone.”

Click here to read the rest of the note.

01-30 Singapore, Singapore – Laneway Festival

02-01 North Perth, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

02-05 Adelaide, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

02-06 Brisbane, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

02-07 Sydney, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

02-09 Marrickville, Australia – The Factory Theatre

02-11 Melbourne, Australia – The Corner

02-13 Melbourne, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

02-14 Fremantle, Australia – St. Jerome’s Laneway Festival

03-18 London, England – Heaven