Weekly Horoscope: April 27-May 3

The week begins with the new Moon reaching its darkest, most restorative phase in Taurus. This celestial domain already leans toward homebody sensibilities, and the new Moon only exacerbates this urge to nest, settle down, and relax. Listen to your body and spirit carefully this week, stargazer. Rest is not the superfluous luxury your pride might lead you to believe it is. An ongoing sextile between Uranus and nurturing Ceres suggests it’s time to try a new way of doing things, namely, rethinking what taking proper care of and honoring yourself looks like.

Mars and Pluto strengthen a direct opposition in Leo and Aquarius, respectively, throughout the week. As the assertive red planet goes head to head with the subconscious domain of Pluto, prepare for deep intrinsic changes. Don’t hold to any one belief or thought process too tightly this week. If you insist on doing so, then be sure you have a strong enough defense for your actions.

How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars moves further into its direct opposition to Pluto as it continues its challenging square with the Sun. Cosmic signs are pointing to a major directional shift ahead, and the arduous quality of these alignments hints that it might not be one you expected or wanted. As disheartening as these experiences may be, remember that these hurdles always have a beginning and an ending. Seemingly as quickly as it arrived in your life, it will eventually subside. Be patient in the meantime.

Pluto’s domain over the subconscious self directly clashing with your ruling planet suggests significant internal changes. Allow these experiences to strengthen your resolve, Aries. Indeed, the wisdom you gain is the brightest silver lining of them all.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

The week begins with the new Moon reaching its most restorative phase under your celestial domain. Under the shadow of the dark Moon, the stars push you toward a slower, more restful pace. You can only run on fumes for so long, Taurus. The waning conjunction of Saturn and your ruling planet, Venus, reinforces the idea that emotional and financial boundaries are a must. These resources are finite. You deserve to enjoy the security these assets have to offer, too.

A challenging square between the Sun and Pluto under your sign and Aquarius raises some friction in areas of personal transformation and your connection to life’s harder concepts like death and rebirth. Sometimes, acceptance must come before understanding.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Your ruling planet, Mercury, moves through fiery Aries into a favorable sextile with Jupiter in your celestial domain. Communicative Mercury and prosperous Jupiter’s flirtatious energies lend themselves nicely to personal progress, professional advancements, and general good fortune. This sextile comes on the heels of a waning opposition between Mercury and Makemake retrograde, which served as a reminder to reconnect with yourself so that you can better connect with the world.

The rewards of fulfilling this difficult task seem to be on their way, Gemini. Try not to get in your own way of this success. Your wins are just as valid and important as others’ triumphs. The stars urge you to allow yourself to celebrate these fortunes accordingly.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The week begins with your ruling celestial body reaching its darkest, most restorative phase in Taurus. This placement of the new Moon signals a need to hunker down and take it easy for a while. Taurus tends to lean toward the intimate, comfortable home life. New experiences, however exciting, are likely to be met with resistance and, even worse, self-destructive behavior in the name of avoiding it.

Honoring your needs is an easy way to avoid undue resentment. If you’re honest with your needs to slow down and rest up front, then you’re less likely to take on unnecessary negativity, Cancer. As nice as it would be for others to anticipate your needs, sometimes, you’ll have to announce them.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun spends the week passing through and beyond a challenging square with Mars. This alignment makes it more difficult to see forward progress, but that doesn’t mean it’s impossible, Leo. The universe operates in a constant state of ebb and flow, and so do you. What seems like a never-ending valley will soon give way to a rising peak before you know it. But you have to keep pushing ahead.

Fortunately, as the Sun moves further through Taurus, it breaks its direct opposition to Haumea retrograde. As the celestial standoff weakens, so, too, does its influence over your day-to-day. Confidence and assuredness of the path ahead return. Your instincts are valuable resources. Be sure to use them.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Tensions reach a head at the end of the week as your ruling planet, Mercury, moves into a challenging square with the waxing crescent Moon. Fortunately, a coinciding sextile between Mercury and Jupiter will help offset some of the more negative side effects. Still, the stars urge you to be mindful of your ability to get in your own way, Virgo. Sometimes, our interventions only cause more trouble.

Notably, the lengthy opposition between Mercury and Makemake retrograde finally starts to ease as your ruling planet moves closer to Taurus. The easement of this alignment will make it easier to connect with yourself and your surroundings. Use this grounding to navigate tension closer to the weekend. Things are more stable than they seem.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Your ruling planet leaves its conjunction with Saturn, moving into a conjunction with dreamy Neptune upon its arrival into Aries’ celestial domain. Venus and Neptune’s joint energies lends itself to greater expression of love and broader creative thinking. However, this alignment comes with a warning, Libra. Neptune is deceptively tricky. Be wary of rose-colored perspectives misleading you.

Your willingness to see the best in people and situations is admirable, but it can also land you in unfortunate patterns of behavior that you could have avoided had you only accepted the true reality for what it was. Life is hard sometimes. Pretending that it isn’t doesn’t change this existential inevitability. Despite the old adage, ignorance is rarely the bliss they say it is.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet spends most of the week in a challenging square with the Sun, placing your subconscious self and the version of yourself you present to the outside world at odds with one another. A difference in personality between these two versions is sometimes necessary for personal or professional reasons. Still, its necessity doesn’t negate the challenges that go along with it. This process can be confusing and frustrating. Give yourself the space to feel these feelings, Scorpio.

If you can get through the initial discomfort, this can turn into an invaluable opportunity to learn more about yourself. When you can find ways to build bridges between your internal and external self, you become more grounded in your identity and purpose.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The sextile between your ruling planet, Jupiter, and a conjunction of Eris and Chiron continues this week. The latter combination of dwarf planets governing our rebellious and vulnerable sides, respectively, encourages radical self-love and acceptance. There will never be a shortage of people who don’t understand you or respect you, Sagittarius. That’s the way life goes. For that reason, extending compassion and grace to yourself is absolutely critical.

The positive alignment between this conjunction and your ruling planet signals prosperity ahead. This is reinforced by the waning square between Jupiter and Ceres, a dwarf planet that governs how we care for ourselves and accept nurturing from others. The stars urge you to let someone else take the lead.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The relationship between your external actions and internal needs goes through a series of conflicts and resolutions this week as your ruling planet, Saturn, moves through a square and trine with the waxing crescent Moon. The first alignment is more challenging than the second, creating friction under the influence of this lunar phase that encourages planning and preparation for future goals and dreams. Midweek, progress might seem stalled or, worse, even reversed.

But remember, Capricorn: these trials are only temporary. Saturn forms a far more harmonious trine with the waxing crescent Moon only a couple of days later, helping smooth the road and shrink obstacles standing in your way. Don’t let a fleeting moment of hardship make a forever impact.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

The ongoing sextile between your ruling planet, Uranus, and Ceres in Taurus and Pisces continues to present opportunities to rethink how to best support others and yourself. What we assume to be the most pertinent and pressing needs aren’t always the most urgent, Aquarius. Rather than settling on a game plan before getting a lay of the land, take some time to familiarize yourself with this particular set of circumstances. Craft your approach from there.

Early in the week, the waxing crescent Moon conjoins with Uranus, helping shine a light on the best way forward. Getting to the next stage of personal progress requires some prior planning. Skipping this step increases the chances of falling victim to hasty or unwise decisions.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Neptune moves into a strengthening conjunction with Venus in Aries throughout the week. This cosmic combination lends itself to a greater inclination for romance and creative sensitivity. Now is an ideal time for sharing your feelings with others. Vulnerability like this can be frightening, but frankly, so is bottling up your emotions until they explode. Your future self will be grateful for your honesty, Pisces.

Saturn and Uranus’ favorable sextile under your celestial domain and Taurus offers some good cosmic energy, helping you find new ways to honor your wants and needs through firmer, more defined boundaries. You can’t expect other people to advocate for you the same way you would for them or yourself. That’s your cross to bear.

