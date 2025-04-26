Yeah, I Now Firmly Believe ‘Bonaparte – A Mechanized Revolution’ Will Be the Grand Strategy Game To Win Me Over (Demo Impressions)

Okay, Studio Imugi, you had me at “Oui.” So, speaking of supporting indie games, I played the demo of Bonaparte – A Mechanized Revolution, as promised. What I wanted was “Crusader Kings but significantly less intimidating.” What I got was “Oh, so this demo is going to be the biggest tease ever.” It’s way too early to say for sure. But I believe Bonaparte has what it takes to truly stand out among Grand Strategy giants.

While the demo was painfully short, I received a complex experience that adeptly balances player agency and choice, as well as the unpredictable chaos of having to account for everything else without being overwhelming. So, from the top: Bonaparte doesn’t waste any time. The citizens of France are fed up with the King, and they’re beginning to revolt. You, choosing between “Céline” or “César” Bonaparte, are a General in the King’s Court.

“You know what? I don’t have to take this — Céline, get in your mech and stomp out the resistance. Please and thank you!” I took umbrage with the senseless slaughtering of rightfully pissed-off civilians. So, I chose the will of the People, most of whom just wanted a Constitutional Monarchy. You know, where the reigning ruler doesn’t have complete autonomy. Then, Bonaparte threw me into my first battle.

no, I’m not going to itemize all of ‘bonaparte’s features — why ruin the joy of discovery?

I mean, I could sit here and go through all of Bonaparte – A Mechanized Revolution‘s battle intricacies. But it’s white noise to seasoned Grand Strategy vets and word salad for newcomers. All you need to know is this: you have a variety of units at your disposal, the ability to flank units for additional damage, and individual skills and abilities that could turn the tide of a nail-biting encounter.

It’s a game of calculated risks. Everything from the specific composition of your units to where everyone’s facing matters in the heat of battle. You have Integrity (Health) and Morale to worry about. The former depletes, you lose a unit — the latter goes, the unit breaks and runs away. Additionally, the mechs? Major problems. They don’t come without their weaknesses, but it’s hell to overcome one mech. Then again, they aren’t exactly easy to assemble, so the risk/reward spectrum feels appropriately balanced. Just know that if you’re planning on facing an opposing squad with a mech in their corner, bring your own — or at least bring your best units.

the mechs are cool and all, but what about the political intrigue?

Ah, now we’re talking. I love how Bonaparte handles combat, but the political machinations I played with (and the elements that were teased for the official Early Access release) have me practically salivating. So, outside of a battle, you have your prototypical Grand Strategy map. Everything’s perfectly visible: your allies, your rivals, and the political goings-on therein. You can build structures to bolster regions, recruit battalions to send out for all the conquering you’ll be doing, and scheme by using propaganda to weaken your rivals’ influence in an area.

Once I put an end to the King’s guards, he called for a shaky compromise, enforcing a Constitutional Monarchy. Since I clearly didn’t align with the King, I branded myself as a “Moderate” — which, in itself, has “conservative” and “progressive” mini-factions. We wanted peace and equity with as little bloodshed as possible. (Or I did, rather — some of my allies had slightly different ideas for France’s future.)

Between the Royalists, Moderates, and Jacobins, you’ll have more than enough on your plate in unifying your own faction while weakening the opposition for France’s betterment. Unfortunately, the demo ends before the first formal Election of the game. Which I was ready for — I properly bunkered down in Paris, was working on massaging the proletarians and aristocracy of a neighboring region, and my fellow Moderates were doing pretty well for themselves in maintaining their lands and securing others! All that to say: I’m ready for Bonaparte. But, if I may (due to sheer excitement, y’all don’t have to listen to me), I want to “fantasy draft” features I’d love to see added to the game eventually. [Go download and play the demo for Bonaparte – A Mechanized Revolution immediately. It’s just me and Studio Imugi now!]

get out — I’m talking directly to ‘bonaparte’s studio imugi

Hi, Studio Imugi — I loved Bonaparte – A Mechanized Revolution. So, as a chaotic “ideas guy,” it’s likely I’m not bringing forward anything the team either hasn’t thought of already, or it would be too much of a hassle to develop in the long term. But, hey, if my rambling helps at all, I consider that a win!

I hope the Elections are appropriately consequential and equally as important as using your units to forcibly take regions. I want to have to court specific people and “convince” them to push my reforms. Maybe that process includes flagrant intimidation, too. Where they can assess you, your allies, their military might, and their own allies, and decide “…We can’t beat you, so we’ll begrudgingly join you.” Or “Yeah, go to Hell, if you want our territory, come pry it from our cold, dead hands, Bonaparte scum .”

.” The demo focuses on the action, of course, but I hope there’s a way to try to play the “Moderate” game. Rather than dominating regions through sheer military force, I can charm people into joining the cause. Perhaps it’s even complex to where, based on how ruthless or diplomatic you are, others know of your reputation and trust (or distrust) you according to your actions. Bonus points if people who join you begrudgingly can secretly work against your goals and even stab you in the back later!

one more, and I’ll leave

Going off the last point, I hope when Bonaparte graces us on May 21st, there are more “random events” that could throw your plans into disarray. Since a large part of the game is making sure your own regions’ populations are content between proletarians, the bourgeoisie, and the aristocracy, “Events” can pop up that require your immediate attention and decision-making skills. If you don’t take care of the working class, they rebel against you. Maybe the bourgeoisie commandeers one of your main sources of income. Or the aristocracy tries to hire an assassin against you.

Okay, now I’m done. I have a billion ideas, but I’ll shut up. I’ll be there day one for Bonaparte – A Mechanized Revolution. That, I can promise y’all!