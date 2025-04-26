There Are Scratch and Sniff Armpits on NYC Sidewalks

Wanna smell some armpits? (We’re not judging; everyone has their thing.) Well, if you’re located near New York City, you’re in luck!

Billie, a personal care brand known for its body care products, has scattered a bunch of scratch-and-sniff posters of various, diverse armpits throughout the city. Lucky passersby can get a whiff of a late-spring pit.

Videos by VICE

The brand shared a TikTok of the interactive experience, which showed a ton of people partaking in the fun. You can visit one of the posters between now and Friday, May 16.

“Love the fresh smell of @billie pits in the morning,” the caption reads.

“It’s gotta smell good if they’re trying each one,” one person commented on the video.

Honestly, that’s pretty great marketing—as long as it doesn’t smell like an unwashed pit, that is.

Scratch and Sniff Armpits? Sure.

The brand presents the product as an all-day deodorant with 24-hour odor protection. This certainly would be a good choice in that New York heat.

“Our sheer solid deo is made with aluminum-free ingredients that help absorb and neutralize odor for 24 hours,” its website reads.

Additionally, the dermatologist-tested deodorant is baking soda-free and lightweight, so it “glides onto skin for a smooth, streak-free finish.”

It comes in four scents, each described as follows:

“Cotton Cloud scent: clean cotton, fresh linen, and dreamy white peony.”

“Santal Blossom scent: orange blossom, sunny tangerine, geranium, and sandalwood.”

“Coco Villa scent: spiced vanilla, coconut cream, and sunny sandalwood.”

“Lavender Milk scent: soft lavender, fresh bergamot, and a pink pepper pop.”

“Tidal Rose scent: crisp sea salt, jasmine blossom, and tender rose.”

In addition to deodorants, Billie also sells razors, body washes, wax kits, shaving cream, and body lotion, among other products.

“It’s more than just body wash, lotion, and deo,” Billie states on its site. “It’s a whole new generation of goodies designed to give your skin exactly what it’s asking for.”