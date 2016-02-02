Watch the Outrageous Trailer for Don Cheadle’s Miles Davis Biopic ‘Miles Ahead’

Don Cheadle’s Miles Davis biopic Miles Ahead just got a theatrical trailer, and frankly, “theatrical” doesn’t begin to scratch the surface. The storied actor’s Indiegogo-funded directorial debut tackles the life and times of a jazz great who lived hard and hated the very word “jazz,” and from the looks of things, it’ll be every bit as raw and uncomprimising as the legend himself. Cheadle stars as Miles, alongside Middle of Nowhere‘s Emayatzy Corinealdi as Davis’s first wife Frances Taylor and Ewan McGregor as the fictional Dave Brill, a music journalist hellbent on making a name for himself with the story of Miles’s latter day comeback. In two minutes we get guns, crooked record label dealings, great music, betrayal, infidelity, and, somehow, more guns. Watch the Miles Ahead trailer below. The film’s officially out April 1.