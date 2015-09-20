Drake and Future’s Mythical Collaborative Project ‘What a Time To Be Alive’ Is Real and Out Tonight

Aubrey Graham AKA Drake AKA Drakkard Noir AKA Champagne Papi AKA 6 God AKA Heartbreak Drake.

Nayvadius Wilburn AKA Future AKA Future Hendrix AKA Askronaut AKA Fire Marshall Future AKA Super Future.

Drake and Future have been hinting rather overtly that they had something up their sleeves this month, as couple cryptic social media dispatches seemed to commute the existence of a secret album or mixtape, and Drake and Futch started popping up in each other’s Instagram posts, and people commenced tagging things #FBGOVO. They’ve dropped a dozen songs together already. One ran the winter, and the other ran the summer. Now the duo teams up for a full length called What a Time to Be Alive, as Drake announced via Instagram yesterday.

UPDATE: Stream the album here. Metro Boomin just tweeted the tracklist with production credits.