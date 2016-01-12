PREMIERE: This New Earthless Song, “End to End,” Is a Welcome Psych Rock Freak Out

Photo by Camilla Saufley

It’s been a long time since we got a chance to wrap our eardrums around a full-length album from Earthless, San Diego’s reigning kings of psychedelic fuzz rock, but better times seem to be ahead. The instrumental trio just contributed a new track to an upcoming Scion A/V EP, and it’s chock full of the warm, sleepy-eyed grooves and hirsuite 70s rock riffs we’ve come to expect. Welcome back to Earth, boys!

The full EP was curated by the Baker Skateboards’ team, and will be available as a free download from Scion A/V on January 26. For now, get up close and personal with this new Earthless track, “End to End.”

Scion AV Presents The Baker Skateboards EP track list:

1. Earthless “End To End”

2. Pell “Friday”

3. Zig Zags “Giving Up The Ghost”

4. Denmark Vessey “Wave Function”

5. The Goat and The Occasional Others “Goatshow”