Bad Bunny Presents Star-Studded, Cinematic Halftime Show Straight Out of Puerto Rico

Bad Bunny just pulled off a wildly cinematic Super Bowl Halftime Show. The big performance featured a special appearance from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin. From the opening scenes to the final walk-off, the performance was a beautiful celebration of Latino culture.

The performance began with Bad Bunny working his way through scenes of construction workers and food vendors, and then ended up performing on a rooftop. Below, a bunch of his famous friends were partying, like Cardi B, Alix Earle, Pedro Pascal, and Karol G.

Videos by VICE

Next, Lady Gaga showed up and performed a salsa-style version of “Die with a Smile”. Next, fellow Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin briefly showed up to perform a rendition of Bad Bunny’s “LO QUE LE PASÓ A HAWAii”. Later, Bad Bunny handed off his freshly won Grammy to a little boy, making for one sweet moment.

At the end of his performance, Bad Bunny said, “God Bless America” as he marched his way out. Behind him, the stadium screen displayed a line from one of his Grammy acceptance speeches: “The only thing more powerful than hate is love.”

The entire performance was easily one of the best in the past several years. There have certainly been great ones, like Kendrick Lamar’s performance in 2025. But something about Bad Bunny’s set was just really fun and exciting.

This isn’t Bad Bunny’s first time performing at the Halftime Show

Bad Bunny was a halftime show veteran after performing with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in 2020. Yet, some were surprised when he signed on to perform in 2026. Previously, he announced he planned to avoid performing in the U.S. because of ICE raids he felt would create a hostile environment for his fans.

The announcement of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show was met with a lot of criticism. Specifically from the Administration of President Donald Trump. Some officials even threatened ICE (United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement) presence at the big game because of the rapper/singer.

Department of Homeland Security advisor Corey Lewandowski appeared on The Benny Show and, when asked about the chances of ICE agents showing up, he indicated it was likely.

“There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally,” Lewandowski said. “Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you.” He then added, “Know that is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be.”