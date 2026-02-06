Bad Bunny Details Super Bowl Performance During Apple Press Conference

Every year, we await the grand Super Bowl Halftime Show performance. One of the biggest stages an artist could ever perform on is the ultimate mark of a superstar. 2026 has already been a momentous year for Bad Bunny after winning Album of the Year at the Grammys. Now, he’s playing coy about what we can expect out of his upcoming performance during this year’s highly anticipated Super Bowl.

Ebro Darden and Zane Lowe interviewed the Puerto Rican superstar during an Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show Press Conference. There, they obviously ask what to expect out of his big show. What could be the huge theatrics we could anticipate seeing? Naturally, he was averse to spilling the whole game plan. Instead, Bad Bunny plays a little coy with some sparse details in between.

Videos by VICE

“I just want people to have fun,” he tells Lowe and Ebro. “There’s gonna be a huge party. It’s gonna be what people always can expect from me. … Of course, a lot of my culture. But really, I don’t wanna give any spoilers. It’s gonna be fun.”

Bad Bunny Teases Massive Super Bowl Performance During Press Conference

Elsewhere in the conversation, the rapper/singer opened up about how he feels in the aftermath of his big night at the Grammys. Ultimately, he’s just extremely grateful for the love and respect from a project that meant so much to him. There weren’t any expectations for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS to reach these kinds of heights, but he’s clearly not taking it for granted either.

“That record taught me a lot, and I think it’s one of the most, if not the most, special projects I’ve ever done,” Bad Bunny said. “It brought me to here. I wasn’t looking for the Album of the Year at the Grammys. … I wasn’t looking for a performance at the Super Bowl halftime show. I just was looking [to] connect with my roots, connect with my people more than ever, connect with myself, connect with my history [and] with my culture.”

So far, nothing has been set in stone for the big Bad Bunny Super Bowl performance. There are some rumors swirling about Drake potentially joining Benito, but no confirmation. J Balvin could take the stage, given that they’ve done so together during the Shakira and Jennifer Lopez Halftime performance in 2020. However, Balvin has already shut down his involvement.

“Oh no…I just wish my boy to kill it and destroy it,” Balvin insisted. “I want to take over the whole Super Bowl and show the world what Latinos are made of. But I’ll be there, definitely, to support him.”