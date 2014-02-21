Ed Templeton – Part 1

Ed Templeton has been a super obvious choice for Epicly Later’d since the early days of the show. Maybe that’s why it took so long for us to do it. The man is like a skate historian – one benefit of his relatively straight-edge lifestyle is that he has what we like to call “sober memory”. He can recall everything from his life growing up in Huntington Beach, California onward. He also had no boundaries in terms of how personal he would go for our interview. This episode was a big one for us. Enjoy!