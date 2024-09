In part three of Ed’s Epicly Later’d, he looks back at what was arguably the peak of his skate career – when he dropped out of high school to conquer Europe in 1990, landing the covers of Thrasher and Transworld in the process. He also tells the story of how he met his wife, Deanna, and what led him to leave New Deal to start a new company with Mike Vallely.

For more info on the 1990 Münster Contest, check this out.