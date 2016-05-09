Hold Up! Here’s King Krule Unleashing 20 Minutes of New Music In This Boiler Room Set

Just a handful of weeks ago, everyone’s favourite redhead Peckham kid and lowkey creative genius Archy Marshall (aka King Krule) played a 20-minute set at Boiler Room under his hip-hop alias Edgar the Beatmaker. Now, footage of that set has finally emerged online, and it’s just as intense as you probably imagined when you read the headline of this article and clicked on it.

The set opens with a voice saying, “Now next up we have a very, very, very, very, very, very, very, very rare appearance. I don’t even need to say his name, because you know who he is already… aka young Edgar.” Marshall then launches into a flurry of hazy-eyed, skeletal electronics, which he raps over, his bars buried beneath swathes of distortion. He also wears a fish hat throughout, making the whole thing feel vaguely trippy and aquatic.

Watch below: