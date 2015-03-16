Today, there are more people in the world who play the online multiplayer battle game League of Legends than there are people who live in France. We wanted to see how humanity got to this point, so VICE host Matt Shea flew to South Korea, a country where competitive gaming—also known as eSports—can either make you rich and famous or land you in rehab.

In Part Four, a group of college gamers take us on a night out in Seoul, where we stop by at the city’s famous PC cafés before heading to its biggest superclub—an experience that blows the mind of one of the gamers, who is a nightclub first-timer.

Through the haze of a soju hangover, we get invited behind the scenes of a Korean gaming house. Later that evening, we meet an e-athlete who got caught up in a match-fixing scandal that drove him to a suicide attempt.

