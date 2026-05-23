Magic Arena Makes Big Change for Marvel Super Heroes Release

Magic: The Gathering is bringing the upcoming Marvel Super Heroes set to Magic Arena this June, but players are getting an extra bonus with a ton of extra cards arriving on the digital tabletop as well.

Magic Arena is Adding All Past and Future Marvel Sets

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

Magic Arena is preparing for a huge early summer drop that is just a few weeks away. The highly-anticipated Marvel Super Heroes set is arriving in June and Wizards of the Coast is using the release as an opportunity to get all of the Marvel Magic crossover cards into the digital platform.

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Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes, along with all past and future Marvel sets, will be officially coming to Magic: The Gathering Arena. The big drop arrives on June 23 and MTG Arena players will have a lot of content to dig into when it arrives.

Alongside the full-size, draftable main set, several other elements of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel Super Heroes will be coming to MTG Arena including:

Source material cards: These cards—featuring artwork from the history of the Marvel Universe—will be draftable and craftable, and for Merfolk players, there’s even more to celebrate: Lord of Atlantis is coming to MTG Arena.

These cards—featuring artwork from the history of the Marvel Universe—will be draftable and craftable, and for Merfolk players, there’s even more to celebrate: Lord of Atlantis is coming to MTG Arena. Cards from Jumpstart Boosters, the Beginner Box, and Scene Boxes: Similar to releases like Foundations Jumpstart, fans will be able to mix and match Marvel-themed Jumpstart Boosters and craft these cards for their decks. While the Beginner Box and Scene Boxes will not be available on MTG Arena, the new-to-Magic cards included in these products will be!

Similar to releases like Foundations Jumpstart, fans will be able to mix and match Marvel-themed Jumpstart Boosters and craft these cards for their decks. While the Beginner Box and Scene Boxes will not be available on MTG Arena, the new-to-Magic cards included in these products will be! Face and featured commanders: The face and featured commanders from this set’s four Commander decks will be craftable, so fans can look forward to bringing the Fantastic Four and more to their collection.

Ahead of the June 23 release, there is another Marvel release to help set the stage. An update on June 16 will make Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man available on MTG Arena.

The following cards and cosmetics will be available on MTG Arena as part of the June 16 Spider-Man update:

All Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man cards

All the source material cards from Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man

A selection of Magic: The Gathering | Marvel’s Spider-Man avatars

The spiderweb basic lands

Be sure to check back in the near future for more news and updates on Magic: The Gathering and all other Wizards of the Coast news.

Magic Arena is available now on PC and mobile devices. Magic Arena is adding the Marvel sets to the platform on June 23, 2026.