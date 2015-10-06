Fever The Ghost’s “1518” Video Uses Some Freaking Weird New YouTube Technology

Have you lot seen this new-fangled technology YouTube unveiled a few weeks ago? Essentially it allows the user to explore music videos in a way that’s never been experienced before – like travelling through the video as though it’s a video game. Los Angeles outfit Fever the Ghost are one group to harness this new iteration of YouTube, collaborating with digital wizard Lionel Williams on the video for “1518”.

“‘1518’ is an augmented reality video made with Unity where one can pivot & look around a celestial environment with a phone / tablet – as well as with a computer using the arrow keys that appear on the video”, Lionel told Noisey over email.

“The footage was shot at the center of a black hole, where 360 degree realities are apparent from all angles of human ocular vestiges, achieved merely by the alchemical compounding of mercurial gauze and the potentiality of sight-based-probability. Blue gold transmuted higher dimensional knots out into single strands of animation, which illuminates the pathway of inner archaic futures, i.e. paradoxical bath time.”

So, essentially, “1518” is pretty wild. The band suggest watching it on your phone while standing up and spinning around with your phone held in front of your face. Watch below and catch Fever The Ghost’s tour dates after the jump:

SEPTEMBER

22nd London Oslo (with Gwenno & H Hawkline)

26th Liverpool Psych Fest

29th London Shacklewell Arms