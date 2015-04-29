Flesh World’s “Poolside Boys” Is Like a Flower Growing From the Shoegaze Concrete

Starting with a cadence not unlike The Jesus & Mary Chain’s everlasting “Just Like Honey,” Flesh World’s “Poolside Boys” similarly expands into a noisy, ethereal, if not subliminally floral track. Shoegaze of the Psychocandy and Loveless sort, along with dark post-punk, are the jumping off points for the band’s newest LP The Wild Animals In My Life due on June 2 via Iron Lung / La Vida Es Un Mus. Featuring members of Limp Wrist and Brilliant colors, “Poolside Boys” is the second track to see the light of day via the band, with the first being “Just To Tear My Down” also available below.

If you missed their debut, you have some catching up to do. That’s OK, it’s below.

