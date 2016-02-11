This Rare Flying Lotus Mix Was Made the Day J Dilla Died and Is a Piece of Hip-Hop History

Ten years and a day ago, J Dilla passed away after a protracted battle with lupus, just days after putting out his classic album Donuts. The album, which he literally completed from his hospital bed, has become one of hip-hop’s seminal works of production and offered a stirring capstone for an already legendary career. Dilla’s death sent reverberations through the worlds of hip-hop and production alike.

Just hours after hearing the news, Flying Lotus jumped into the studio and laid an emotional live mix in the legendary producer’s honor. The session has recently resurfaced, thanks to a repost from Dublab. Take a slice of your day and pay your respects to Dilla by listening to a potent mixture of “hip-hop, rare grooves, exotic international records, and a few of Dilla’s own tracks.”

Videos by VICE

Download for free it via Dublab here.