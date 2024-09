Peruvian artist LU.CU.MA spent 27 years in jail for the murder of his brother, among other crimes. After his release, LU.CU.MA – short for Luis Cuevas Manchego – swore to turn himself around. He traded the machine guns, hand grenades and knives that he once used to ambush buses for art supplies.

VICE travelled to Lima, Peru, to talk to LU.CU.MA about his life, how he uses art as a way to repent, and why all his paintings involve things like corrupt politicials being beheaded by snakes.