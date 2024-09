If you’ve had a year like Future, you’re going to live really fucking well. He shows off just how killer of a year he’s had with his new video for “Colossal,” one of the cuts off of DS2. In it, we follow Future while he drives through a bunch of different places, plays shows, and hangs out with other dudes like DJ Khaled and Chief Keef. Future has released a colossal amount of videos this year, and this probably isn’t the last.