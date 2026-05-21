Daily Horoscope: May 21, 2026

The sky today has a push-pull quality that most people are going to feel before they can explain it. Gemini season is fully underway, keeping things fast and communicative, but the Moon is doing something more complicated underneath all that — squaring Mars, opposing Pluto, and weaving through trines to both Neptune and Saturn before the day is out. That’s a lot of emotional weather moving through, stargazer, and the temptation is going to be to either react too fast or go completely numb. Neither one serves you today. The people who come out of this day feeling good are the ones who let themselves feel it without letting it run the show. You know which one you are.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

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Aries: March 21 – April 19

Something is going to irritate you today, and your first instinct is going to be wrong. Not because you’re wrong, Aries — but because the Moon squaring your ruling Mars is basically a recipe for saying the thing you’ll have to walk back later. You’ve got the right feelings. Just give them an hour before you give them an audience.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been giving a lot lately and not saying a word about it. That’s very you, Taurus — absorb everything, ask for nothing, keep it moving. But Venus in Cancer has a way of making that generosity feel one-sided if you let it go unacknowledged for too long. You’re allowed to need things back from the people you show up for. Say so.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

The Moon is working with your ruling Mercury today, which means the words you’ve been fumbling for are finally coming out right. Don’t overthink it, Gemini. That conversation you’ve been rehearsing in your head for three days? Have it. The version in your head is scarier than the real one will ever be. You’re ready. You’ve always been ready.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Something is surfacing today, whether you’re ready for it or not. The Moon opposing Pluto has a way of bringing up what you’ve been carefully filing away, and Cancer, you’ve got quite the filing system. The good news is that the Moon in trine to Saturn means you’re steadier than you feel right now. You can handle what’s coming up. You’ve handled worse.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Something unexpected is rewriting a story you’ve had about yourself for a long time, and it’s a little disorienting, honestly. Your ruling Sun is conjunct Uranus right now, Leo, and Uranus doesn’t do anything gently. The version of you that’s emerging from this doesn’t need the old narrative anymore. Let it go. What’s replacing it is actually better.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your mind is firing on all cylinders today, and you’re going to be tempted to use that energy to plan instead of do. The Moon is working with your ruling Mercury, Virgo, which means you’ve got the words and the logic and the whole argument mapped out. So stop workshopping it. The plan is good enough. Hit send.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been going back and forth on something for longer than you’d like to admit, and the emotional weight of it is starting to add up. Venus in Cancer isn’t making the decision any easier, Libra — it’s just making everything feel more loaded than it needs to be. You already know what you want. You’re just scared it’s the wrong answer. It isn’t.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Someone is going to push on something tender today, and your instinct is going to be to push back twice as hard. The Moon, opposing your ruling Pluto retrograde, has the power dynamics in your life feeling especially charged right now, Scorpio. Before you go to war over it, ask yourself what you’re actually protecting. The answer might surprise you.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You have a gift for turning feelings into philosophies. Something hurts, and suddenly you’ve got a whole theory for why it happened and what it means and what you learned from it. Slow down, Sagittarius. Not every emotion needs a lesson attached to it. Jupiter in Cancer is asking you to just feel the thing without immediately trying to make it useful.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Today has a different feel to it, and you’re going to notice it early. The Moon trining your ruling Saturn means the ground under your feet is solid, and the decisions you make today are going to stick. You’ve been building toward something, Capricorn. This is one of those days where the work actually shows. Let yourself feel good about that.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Something is going to catch you completely off guard today in the best possible way. The Moon, sextiling your ruling Uranus, has your intuition running hot and your usual detachment taking a back seat, Aquarius. You might actually feel something today and not immediately want to analyze it to death. Let that happen. Some things are better experienced than understood.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your intuition is basically a superpower today, and most people would kill for the kind of access you have to your own inner world right now. The Moon trining your ruling Neptune has everything feeling a little more connected, a little more meaningful. Trust what you’re sensing, Pisces. Not everything needs proof. Some things you just know.

Pisces monthly horoscope