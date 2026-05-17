Weekly Horoscope: May 17-May 23

Gemini season arrives Tuesday, and it wastes no time. The Sun moves into Gemini on May 20th and conjuncts Uranus on Thursday, shaking loose anything that’s been sitting too still for too long — expect the unexpected and then expect it again. Mercury also comes home to Gemini on Sunday, conjuncting Uranus the same day, which means the way you think, speak, and process the world around you is getting a serious rewire. Take notes, stargazer. The ideas landing this week have staying power.

Venus moves into Cancer on May 18th, pulling everyone’s attention toward what actually feels like home — who’s in it, what’s missing, what you’ve been taking for granted. Mars settles into Taurus the same day, swapping speed for intention. The Half Moon in Virgo closes the week on Saturday, asking every sign to get brutally honest about what’s working and what’s just been taking up space.

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How will your sign fare this week?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars — your ruling planet, your whole personality — is leaving your sign and settling into Taurus this week, and you’re going to feel that handoff in your bones. The fire that’s been pushing you to go, go, go is about to get grounded, slowed down, and asked to actually build something instead of just charging at it. That’s not a punishment. That’s an upgrade, whether you like it or not.

The Moon and Venus both make favorable moves toward Mars early in the week, so there’s an awesome opportunity here if you stop fighting the pace change, Aries. Wednesday brings a square that’ll test your patience — and we all know patience isn’t your strong suit. But by Saturday? A trine smooths things out. You’ll get there. Just not on your original timeline.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

You’ve been holding it together so well that people have probably stopped asking if you’re okay. That’s the Taurus trap — you make stability look so effortless that nobody thinks to check on you. This week, your ruling planet, Venus, moves into Cancer on May 18th, and the emotional temperature rises fast. A Moon conjunction on the same night means feelings you’ve been sitting on are suddenly very loud in your own head. Let them be.

Venus makes a favorable move toward Mars the following day, giving you an actual shot at getting what you want, Taurus. But watch Thursday — a square between Venus and Neptune could have you romanticizing something that doesn’t quite hold up to scrutiny. Saturday brings a sextile that softens the week out. Trust what feels real, not what feels convenient.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

It’s your season, and the universe is not being coy about it. The Sun rolls into Gemini on Tuesday, and Mercury — your ruling planet — is already home and fired up from a conjunction with Uranus on Sunday. That’s two major players in your corner before the week even hits its stride. The ideas coming through right now aren’t background noise; they’re the main event. People are watching, Gemini, and for once, the spotlight landed exactly where it belongs.

Monday’s Mercury-Neptune sextile sharpens your instincts, and a Mercury-Pluto trine the same day means the things you say this week actually stick. A sextile to Saturn on Thursday gives all that electric energy some real direction. You’ve got the floor. Don’t waste a single word of it.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Your ruling planet is pulling double shifts this week, and you’re going to feel every bit of it. The Moon conjuncts Venus on May 18th as it moves into your sign — basically, the universe saying you’re allowed to want nice things. Lean into that. Then Tuesday’s Moon-Jupiter conjunction blows things wide open, expanding your emotional world in a way that might feel overwhelming but is actually just growth doing its thing.

The week closes with the Half Moon in Virgo on Saturday, asking you to assess what’s actually working, Cancer. Not everything needs to be saved. Some things just need to be set down. The Sun sextile mid-week keeps your ego and emotions working together instead of against each other — and for you, that’s half the battle.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

You’ve been operating at full wattage for a while now, and this week the universe finally gives you something genuinely new to work with. The Sun moves into Gemini on Tuesday, Leo, loosening up your usual fixed grip and inviting some real curiosity into the picture. A sextile to the Moon the same night means your emotions and ego are actually cooperating for once — which, if you know yourself at all, you know isn’t always a given. Take that energy and run with it.

Thursday’s Sun-Uranus conjunction cracks something open — an idea, an opportunity, a conversation you didn’t see coming but absolutely needed. The Half Moon in Virgo on Saturday then asks the harder question: what have you actually built lately versus what have you just announced? Big difference.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Something’s been sitting in the back of your mind for weeks, and this is the week it finally demands a response. Your ruling planet, Mercury, moves into Gemini on Sunday and conjuncts Uranus the same day, generating the kind of electric mental energy that makes even the most stuck situations feel solvable. Monday’s sextile to Neptune opens up your instincts in a way that pure logic never will, Virgo. Pay attention to what comes up when you stop overthinking it.

The second half of the week steadies out. A trine to Pluto gives your ideas some real muscle, and a sextile to Saturn on Thursday means the follow-through is actually there if you want it. The Half Moon in your sign Saturday is a checkpoint, not a verdict. You’re closer than you think.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’ve been weighing your options so long that the options started weighing you. This week, your ruling planet, Venus, moves into Cancer on Sunday, pulling your romantic and financial instincts away from logic and straight into feeling. A Mercury-Uranus conjunction on the same day sparks something unexpected in your social world — a conversation, a connection, an idea that stops you in your tracks, Libra. Don’t talk yourself out of it before it even gets started.

Monday’s Mercury-Neptune sextile fine-tunes your read on people, followed by a Mercury-Pluto trine that gives any important conversations serious staying power. Saturn’s sextile on Thursday keeps you grounded enough to actually act on what you’re feeling instead of filing it away for later. Later has a way of never arriving.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You notice everything and say very little — which means you’ve already figured out exactly what’s been off lately. May 17th’s Moon trine to your ruling planet, Pluto retrograde, sharpens that instinct, bringing something into focus without forcing your hand just yet. Sit with it. Then, on Monday, a Mercury trine Pluto gives whatever you’ve been privately piecing together a real outlet, Scorpio. The right conversation with the right person could crack something wide open this week.

Wednesday throws a Moon opposition Pluto into the mix — a standoff between what you sense and what you’re being asked to accept. You don’t have to resolve it on the spot. Pluto retrograde is doing renovation work on you from the inside out. The mess is temporary. The results aren’t.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

You preach independence like it’s a religion, but Jupiter sitting in Cancer is asking you to reconsider what you’ve been calling freedom versus what’s actually just avoidance. There’s a difference, and somewhere in the back of your mind, you already know it. May 20th brings a Moon conjunction Jupiter that turns the emotional volume way up, Sagittarius — feelings you’ve been outrunning have a way of catching up when your ruling planet gets involved.

Let them catch up. Jupiter in Cancer also means the people in your corner are actually in your corner, and you’re quick to show up for everyone else but notoriously bad at asking for the same in return. This week, try it the other way around. It won’t kill you.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

You’ve built your entire identity around being the responsible one, and Saturn in Aries is not letting you coast on reputation alone this week. Sunday’s Moon, sextile to your ruling planet, eases you in, but Tuesday flips the script with a square that puts your obligations and your actual desires in a head-on collision, Capricorn. Something you’ve been pushing through out of pure duty is overdue for a second look.

Wednesday’s Moon trine Saturn pulls you back to solid ground, and May 22nd’s Mercury sextile Saturn is where the week pays off — your thinking is locked in, your words carry authority, and the people who need to hear what you have to say are finally ears-open. Don’t waste it.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Uranus — your ruling planet, your personal brand — is getting hit from every angle this week, and you’re going to feel it in ways even you didn’t predict. Sunday opens with a Moon conjunction that makes your instincts fire on all cylinders, followed by a Mercury conjunction the same evening that basically turns your brain into a live wire. The ideas coming through aren’t small ones, Aquarius. Write them down before they disappear.

Wednesday’s Moon sextile keeps the energy collaborative, and May 22nd’s Sun conjunction Uranus is the week’s loudest moment — an identity-level jolt that could reframe how you see yourself and what you’re actually building. Saturday’s Moon square is a speed bump, not a stop sign. Slow down just enough to make sure you’re still heading somewhere that matters.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

You live closer to your feelings than most people are comfortable admitting, and this week Neptune keeps that dial turned up. Sunday’s Moon, in sextile to your ruling planet, opens things with your intuition firing beautifully — trust what comes through before your brain talks you out of it. Monday’s Moon square Neptune blurs the line between what you sense and what you’re projecting onto a situation, Pisces. Those are two very different things.

Wednesday’s Moon trine Neptune is your strongest day of the week by a long stretch. But May 22nd’s Venus square Neptune is a warning worth heeding — someone or something may look a lot better than it actually is right now. Look twice before you commit to anything.

Pisces monthly horoscope

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