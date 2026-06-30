What Is Dabbing? A Beginner’s Guide on How to Dab

Your first dab should not feel like a trust fall with a blowtorch.

Dabbing sounds complicated because, for a long time, it kind of was. The old setup involved a torch, a glass rig, some sticky oil, and someone telling you “you’re good” while you were absolutely not sure you were good.

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But dabbing itself is pretty simple: you heat a small amount of cannabis concentrate and inhale the vapor. The catch is that concentrates are strong. A dab is not just a bong rip in a different piece. It is a more concentrated way to consume THC, which is why the dose, device, and temperature matter a lot more here than they do with flower.

That does not mean dabbing is only for people with massive tolerance levels. It just means you should know what you are doing before you start. A dab pen, electronic rig (e-rig), or traditional glass setup can all get you there, but they are not the same experience, and some are much easier for beginners than others.

This is the beginner version: what dabbing is, what concentrates actually are, what gear you need, and how to take your first dab without realizing you got too confident.

Photo Credit: Yo Dabba Dabba

What Is Dabbing?

Dabbing is a way to consume cannabis concentrates by heating a small amount of concentrate and inhaling the vapor.

That concentrate might be rosin, resin, wax, badder, crumble, shatter, sauce, or another extract. Instead of lighting up cannabis flower, you are working with a much more concentrated, extracted oil-form of the plant. That is why people are not being dramatic when they say a little goes a long way.

The “dab” is the tiny amount of concentrate you use. And yes, tiny means tiny. If you are new to dabbing, think grain of rice, maybe smaller, and not a whole scoop of peanut butter.

In a way, dabbing is kind of like building your own vape hit instead of pulling from a pre-filled vape cart. You are still heating cannabis extract and inhaling vapor, but with dabbing, you choose the concentrate, load the amount yourself, and heat it through a dab pen, e-rig, or traditional rig.

Traditionally, dabbing meant dropping a dab of concentrate onto a hot titanium nail or into quartz banger attached to a glass rig. These days, dab pens and e-rigs can make the process easier because they handle more of the heating and timing for you. Either way, the basic idea is the same: heat the concentrate, inhale the vapor, and do not act brave with your first dab.

The main thing to know is that dabbing gives you more control, but also more responsibility. Concentrates can be much stronger than flower, so the dose matters more, the device matters more, and your tolerance absolutely matters more.

What Are Cannabis Concentrates?

Cannabis concentrates are products made by concentrating and extracting the resin-rich parts of the cannabis plant. That resin (not to confuse with live resin) is where you find a lot of the cannabinoids and terpenes, aka the compounds tied to potency, aroma, flavor, and effects.

The confusing part is that “concentrates” is a giant category. Some are made without chemical solvents. Others are made with solvents like butane, propane, ethanol, or CO2, then tested to make sure the finished product is safe to consume. For beginners, you do not need to memorize the entire extraction family tree. But it helps to know what you are looking at while shopping.

Solventless Concentrates

Solventless concentrates are made without chemical solvents. They usually rely on ice water, dry sifting, heat, pressure, or some combination of those methods.

Live rosin: Made from fresh frozen cannabis that is usually washed into ice water hash, then pressed with heat and pressure. Popular for flavor and aroma.

Made from fresh frozen cannabis that is usually washed into ice water hash, then pressed with heat and pressure. Popular for flavor and aroma. Cured rosin: Made from dried and cured cannabis material, then pressed with heat and pressure. It can still be flavorful and high quality, but usually has a different profile than live rosin.

Made from dried and cured cannabis material, then pressed with heat and pressure. It can still be flavorful and high quality, but usually has a different profile than live rosin. Hash rosin: Rosin made from hash, often ice water hash or bubble hash, instead of flower.

Rosin made from hash, often ice water hash or bubble hash, instead of flower. Bubble hash or ice water hash: Made with ice water and agitation to separate trichomes from the plant.

Made with ice water and agitation to separate trichomes from the plant. Dry sift hash: Made by sifting dried cannabis to collect kief or trichomes.

Solvent-Based Concentrates

Solvent-based extracts are made using solvents like butane, propane, ethanol, or CO2 to separate cannabinoids and terpenes from the plant. In regulated markets, these products should be lab-tested for residual solvents.

Live resin: Usually made from fresh frozen cannabis using solvents like butane or propane. Do not confuse live resin with live rosin. Resin uses solvents. Rosin does not.

Usually made from fresh frozen cannabis using solvents like butane or propane. Do not confuse live resin with live rosin. Resin uses solvents. Rosin does not. Badder or budder: A soft, creamy extract that is usually easy to scoop. This is one of the more beginner-friendly textures.

A soft, creamy extract that is usually easy to scoop. This is one of the more beginner-friendly textures. Wax: A sticky, workable extract. The texture can vary, but it is generally easier to handle than shatter or sauce.

A sticky, workable extract. The texture can vary, but it is generally easier to handle than shatter or sauce. Crumble: A drier, more brittle extract that breaks apart easily. Nice for portioning, annoying if it gets everywhere.

A drier, more brittle extract that breaks apart easily. Nice for portioning, annoying if it gets everywhere. Shatter: A thin, hard, glass-like extract. It looks cool, but it is not always the easiest texture for a first dab.

A thin, hard, glass-like extract. It looks cool, but it is not always the easiest texture for a first dab. Sauce: A glossy, terpene-rich extract that can be flavorful, but messy.

A glossy, terpene-rich extract that can be flavorful, but messy. Diamonds: Crystalline chunks, often high in THCA, sometimes paired with terpene-heavy sauce.

Crystalline chunks, often high in THCA, sometimes paired with terpene-heavy sauce. Sugar: A sticky, grainy extract that looks a little like damp coarse sugar.

For a first dab, badder, budder, wax, cured rosin, or live rosin are usually easier to work with than shatter, sauce, or diamonds. You want something you can portion without launching it across the room or accidentally loading way too much.

Photo Credit: Maha Haq

Why Are Dabs So Strong?

Dabs are strong because concentrates are concentrated. Obvious, but important.

When you smoke flower, you are consuming the whole plant and all it’s constituents. When you dab, you are consuming a much more potent form of the plant’s extracted resin, where a lot of the cannabinoids and terpenes live. That is why a tiny amount can hit harder than a few drags from a joint.

This is also why “start small” is not just beginner advice people say to sound responsible. If you are new to dabbing, think grain of rice or smaller, especially with high-THC concentrates.

Dab pens and e-rigs can make the process easier, but they do not make the concentrate weaker. Start tiny, wait it out, and then decide if you actually need more.

What Do You Need to Dab?

Before you take a dab, you need the right setup. The traditional version involves more tools than a dab pen or e-rig, which is part of why dabbing has always seemed a little intimidating.

The good news is that dabbing technology has come a long way. You can still use a classic glass rig and torch, but dab pens and e-rigs now make the process much easier by handling more of the heat and timing for you.

If you are using a traditional dab rig, here’s what you’ll need:

Dab rig: A water pipe made for concentrates. It looks similar to a bong, but instead of a bowl for flower, it has a fitting for a nail or banger. Just don’t forget to fill it with water, but some prefer a dry dab hit. Water helps cool the hit temperature down upon inhaling. So I include water.

A water pipe made for concentrates. It looks similar to a bong, but instead of a bowl for flower, it has a fitting for a nail or banger. Just don’t forget to fill it with water, but some prefer a dry dab hit. Water helps cool the hit temperature down upon inhaling. So I include water. Quartz banger or nail: This is the heated piece where the concentrate goes. Quartz bangers are the standard now, but ceramic and titanium options exist too. Just make sure you buy the right size and fit for your rig, because glass compatibility is not the place to guess.

This is the heated piece where the concentrate goes. Quartz bangers are the standard now, but ceramic and titanium options exist too. Just make sure you buy the right size and fit for your rig, because glass compatibility is not the place to guess. Dabber tool: A small tool used to pick up and apply concentrate to the hot banger or nail. Dabbers can be metal, glass, or ceramic, and different shapes work better for different textures. A scoop is better for soft badder. A pointed tip may work better for shatter.

A small tool used to pick up and apply concentrate to the hot banger or nail. Dabbers can be metal, glass, or ceramic, and different shapes work better for different textures. A scoop is better for soft badder. A pointed tip may work better for shatter. Carb cap: A cap to cover the banger that helps regulate airflow and vaporize the dab more evenly. It is technically optional, but realistically, use one.

A cap to cover the banger that helps regulate airflow and vaporize the dab more evenly. It is technically optional, but realistically, use one. Terp pearls (optional): Useful if you want better heat distribution inside the banger. These tiny quartz or ceramic balls spin when used with the right carb cap, helping move concentrate around so it vaporizes more evenly. Very helpful, but not mandatory for your first setup.

Useful if you want better heat distribution inside the banger. These tiny quartz or ceramic balls spin when used with the right carb cap, helping move concentrate around so it vaporizes more evenly. Very helpful, but not mandatory for your first setup. Fire/heat source: Torch: Used to heat the banger or nail. A lot of people use small kitchen-style, crème brûlée torches, but this is also the part that makes beginners understandably nervous. E-nail: A fireless option that uses an electronic controller and heating coil to keep the banger or nail at a set temperature. It removes the open flame and makes heat control more consistent.

Cannabis concentrate: This is what you are actually dabbing. Rosin, live resin, wax, badder, shatter, and crumble are all common options.

This is what you are actually dabbing. Rosin, live resin, wax, badder, shatter, and crumble are all common options. Dab mat (optional): Helpful if you do not want your table to become a sticky little crime scene. Or if you want to protect you glass rig’s base.

Helpful if you do not want your table to become a sticky little crime scene. Or if you want to protect you glass rig’s base. Timer and/or thermometer (optional): Useful if you are using a torch and trying to keep your heat timing and temperature consistent.

Useful if you are using a torch and trying to keep your heat timing and temperature consistent. Cotton swabs and isopropyl alcohol: Dabbing gets gross fast if you do not clean your banger or chamber after each session.

If you are using a dab pen or e-rig, the list gets shorter. You’ll usually need the device, a concentrate, a dab tool, a charged battery, and cleaning supplies. Instead of heating glass with a torch, you load a small amount of concentrate into the chamber, press a button, and let the device handle the heat.

One safety note: anything that gets heated for a dab can get extremely hot. Do not touch the banger, nail, chamber, or heating element until it has fully cooled. Also, sit down for your first dab. This is not a standing-room-only activity.

Photo Credit: Yo Dabba Dabba

How Do You Dab?

The classic way to dab uses a glass rig, a quartz banger or nail, a torch, a dab tool, a carb cap, and the concentrate itself. It sounds like a lot because it kind of is, but the actual process is pretty straightforward once you know what each piece is doing.

Here’s the traditional version:

Set up your rig.

Make sure your banger or nail is attached securely, your concentrate is ready on the dab tool, and your carb cap is nearby. Do not wait until the glass is hot to start looking for things. Heat the banger or nail.

Use a torch to heat the surface where the concentrate will go. This part gets extremely hot, so pay attention and do not touch the glass or nail after heating it. Let it cool for a moment.

This is where a lot of beginners mess up. If the surface is too hot, the dab can taste burnt and feel harsh. Letting it cool helps protect the flavor and makes the hit less aggressive. Apply a tiny dab.

Touch the concentrate to the hot surface with your dab tool while slowly inhaling through the rig. Tiny means tiny here. This is not the time to prove anything. Use the carb cap.

Cover the banger with a carb cap to help control airflow and vaporize the concentrate more evenly. Exhale and wait.

Give yourself a few minutes before deciding you need more. Dabs can hit quickly, but the “I’m fine” phase is not always trustworthy. Clean while it is still warm.

Use a cotton swab to wipe out leftover concentrate before it hardens and turns into old sticky sadness.

With a dab pen or e-rig, like PAX Plus or Puffco, the process is usually simpler: load a small amount of concentrate, choose your temperature or setting, press the button, inhale slowly, and clean the chamber after the device buzzes or blinks indicating that it’s done. The device handles the heat, which is why these are usually easier for beginners than starting with a torch.

Dab Pens vs. E-Rigs vs. Traditional Dab Rigs

The best way to start dabbing depends on how much effort you want involved.

Some people love the full glass rig setup and swear it hits cleaner. Some people want to press a button and move on with their life. Neither is wrong, but beginners should know what they are signing up for before buying the prettiest device in the room.

Dab Pens

A dab pen is usually the easiest entry point. It is small, portable, and familiar if you have used a weed vape before. The difference is that instead of pulling from a pre-filled vape cart, you load a small amount of concentrate into the chamber yourself. It’s kind of like a DIY vape pen.

Dab pens are best for quick sessions, portability, and people who want the least intimidating version of dabbing. The catch is that they usually have smaller chambers, less temperature control, and can be annoying to clean if you overload them.

Best for: curious beginners, portability, quick hits

The catch: smaller chamber, less control, easier to overpack

E-Rigs

An e-rig is the better option if you want the dab experience without dealing with a torch. It is usually bigger than a dab pen, but it gives you the option to add water and have more control over temperature, vapor, and session style.

This is where dabbing starts to feel more intentional. You can usually choose your heat setting, get a more consistent hit, and taste more of the concentrate than you would with a tiny pen chamber.

Best for: flavor, consistency, at-home sessions

The catch: more expensive, less discreet, still needs regular cleaning

Traditional Dab Rigs

A traditional rig is the classic setup: glass rig, banger, torch or e-nail, dabber, carb cap, and concentrate. It gives you the most hands-on version of dabbing, which some people love.

It is also the setup with the biggest learning curve. You are responsible for heating the banger, timing the cooldown, applying the dab, capping it, and cleaning it afterward. If that sounds like a lot for your first try, that is because it is.

Best for: glass lovers, ritual, full control, bigger hits

The catch: torch or e-nail required, more tools, easier to mess up

For most beginners, a dab pen or e-rig is the better starting point. A traditional rig is great if you like the ritual, but if your main question is “how do I dab without making this weird,” start with the device that removes the most guesswork.

Best Beginner Dabbing Products

The best beginner dabbing product is the one you will actually use correctly. That sounds obvious, but it matters. If a device is annoying to load, hard to clean, or makes you feel like you need a tutorial every time, you are probably not going to have a great first experience.

For beginners, look for three things: simple heating, easy loading, and manageable cleanup. You do not need the most advanced setup on the first try. You need something that helps you understand concentrates without making the process feel like a whole side quest.

Best Dab Pen for Beginners: Puffco Pivot

A dab pen is usually the easiest place to start if you want something portable and low-commitment. Unlike a vape cart, you load the concentrate yourself, so there is still a small learning curve. But compared to a full glass rig, it is much easier to figure out.

This is best for someone who wants to try concentrates without buying a full setup, dealing with a torch, or dedicating an entire corner of their apartment to dab gear.

Best Portable E-Rig: Puffco Peak

A portable e-rig is a good middle ground for people who want a more “real” dabbing experience without the classic torch or e-nail setup. You usually get better temperature control, more consistent vapor, and a better sense of what the concentrate actually tastes like.

This is best for someone who already knows they like cannabis and wants to explore concentrates in a more controlled way.

Best Premium E-Rig: Puffco Peak Pro w/ 3D XL Chamber

A premium e-rig makes sense if you already know concentrates are your thing, or if you want the easiest version of the full dabbing experience. These devices tend to offer more heat settings, better chambers, longer battery life, smoother sessions, and more control over flavor and vapor.

This is not always where beginners need to start, but it is where dabbing starts to feel a lot less intimidating.

Best of Both Dab Worlds: Puffco Peak Pro Link

If you like the idea of using a glass rig but do not want to deal with torch timing, the Puffco Link is the middle ground. It brings electronic heat control into a more traditional dab setup, so you still get the feel of a rig without having to guess when the banger is ready.

This is for someone who already likes glass, or wants to keep that classic setup without the annoying part of using a torch or managing an e-nail. It makes the whole process feel safer, cleaner, and more consistent. Just remember, you need a Puffco Peak Pro (above) to utilize the Link.

Best Traditional Dab Rig Setup: Human Grade 11.5″ Swiss Incycler

A traditional dab rig is still the classic choice if you like glass, ritual, and having full control over every part of the process. Just know what you are signing up for: a rig, banger, torch, dabber, carb cap, cleaning supplies, and a little patience.

This is best for someone who does not mind learning the old-school way and is comfortable handling hot glass.

Best Dabbing Accessories

The boring and somewhat optional accessories matter. A good dab tool, hot knife, carb cap, spare banger if yours breaks, or a thermometer can make dabbing much easier. Concentrates are sticky, and cleanup becomes everyone’s problem eventually.

If you are buying one extra thing, make it something that helps you load smaller dabs or keep your device clean. Your future self will appreciate not tasting last week’s burnt concentrate.

Dabbing vs. Smoking vs. Vaping

The easiest way to understand dabbing is to compare it to what people already know.

Smoking flower is the classic consumption method. You light the plant, inhale the smoke, and feel it out from there. It is familiar, but it also means you are inhaling burnt plant material.

Vape carts are the low-effort version. You buy the disposable pen, or cartridge that you screw onto a battery, and just pull. No sticky tools, no jars, no setup. The tradeoff is that you are working with whatever oil is already in the cart, and vape oil is usually formulated to be thinner than the concentrates people use for dabbing.

Dabbing is more hands-on. You are still vaporizing cannabis extract, but you choose the concentrate and load the amount yourself. That gives you more control, but it also means you can very easily give yourself too much credit.

That is where people get tripped up. A dab pen or e-rig can look as simple as a vape, but the concentrate inside can be a lot stronger than flower. So yes, dabbing can be flavorful and efficient. It can also humble you very quickly if you treat it like a regular cart pull.

Think of smoking as the plant version, carts as the pre-filled version, and dabbing as the DIY concentrate version. Same general universe, very different assignment.

How to Dab for the First Time Without Overdoing It

Your first dab should be boring. I mean that in the most loving way possible.

Do not start with the biggest dab your friend can load. Do not take your first dab standing up. And definitely do not decide this is the perfect moment to prove you are “good with weed.” Concentrates are not impressed by confidence.

Start with a tiny amount, around the size of a grain of rice or smaller. If your device lets you control temperature, start low. A lower temperature can make the hit smoother and give you a better chance of tasting the concentrate instead of just fighting for your life.

Take one small inhale and wait. That last part is where people mess up. It is very easy to take another hit because you think nothing happened yet, only to realize the first one was simply still arriving.

A few basic rules:

Sit down

Drink water

Do not mix your first dab with alcohol

Take a full deep breath beforehand

Use clean devices or glass

Give yourself time before deciding you need more

Clean the chamber or banger while it is still warm

Also, pick your setting wisely. Your first dab should not happen five minutes before dinner with your in-laws, a work call, or any activity where you need to convincingly act normal.

Dabbing is not impossible for beginners. It rewards patience, and punishes people who treat a dab like a regular puff from a cart.

Dab FAQ

Is dabbing stronger than smoking weed?

Usually, yes. Concentrates are much more potent than flower, so one small dab can hit harder than a few pulls from a joint or bowl. That does not mean dabbing is automatically too much, but it does mean the dose needs to be smaller than you think.

Is dabbing bad for you?

Dabbing is still inhaling cannabis, so it is not risk-free. The upside is that you are vaporizing concentrate instead of burning flower, which means you are not inhaling the same amount of combusted plant material. The catch is potency. High-THC concentrates can feel intense, especially if you are new to them or prone to anxiety.

What is the best concentrate for beginners?

Start with something easy to portion, like badder, budder, wax, or cured rosin. Shatter can be annoying because it breaks. Live rosin or sauce can be messy. Diamonds can be harder to dose cleanly. None of those are off-limits forever, but your first dab does not need to be the most complicated texture in the case.

How much should I dab the first time?

Less than you want to. A grain of rice or smaller is a good starting point. If you are using a high-THC concentrate or you have a lower tolerance, go even smaller.

Do dab pens smell?

Yes, but usually not as much as smoking flower. Concentrates can still smell very loud, especially terpene-rich products like live resin or rosin. Do not assume a dab pen is invisible just because it is small.

Can you dab without a rig?

Yes. Dab pens and e-rigs let you dab without a traditional glass rig and torch. A rig is still the classic setup, but it is no longer the only option.

What should beginners avoid?

Avoid giant dabs, red-hot temperatures, mystery concentrates, dirty devices, and letting someone with a huge tolerance choose your dose. That person may be lovely. They are still not your dosing guide unless they’re offering something like a grain a rice or smaller.