Booming Sleep Tourism: Rich People Are Flying Across the World to Sleep Better—The Rest of Us Are Buying Gummies

People are now booking vacations specifically to sleep. Not party vacations. Not wellness retreats with yoga goats and green juice. Actual sleep tourism.

Hotels and luxury resorts recently started offering “sleep retreats” that include amenities like AI-powered mattresses, sleep concierge services, blackout windows with timers, aromatherapy menus, circadian lighting, sound therapy, and guided meditation programs designed to help exhausted guests finally rest properly. This all just says a lot about how badly people are sleeping right now.

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The global sleep industry has exploded over the past few years because millions of people are struggling with insomnia, stress, burnout, and overstimulation. We already know that one CDC stat about one-third of American adults not getting enough sleep. And all while sleep wellness itself has become a massive, multi-billion-dollar business and industry spanning everything from luxury retreats to sleep apps to nighttime gummies.

The solution, at least for some wealthy travelers, is checking into a luxury hotel designed to professionally sedate your nervous system for a weekend. Equinox Hotel in New York became one of the most talked about examples after introducing a package called “The Sleep Lab” with rooms built around sleep optimization, complete with blackout technology, soundproofing, cooling systems, and recovery-focused amenities. It even comes with an entire sleep assessment. Some rooms can reportedly creep toward the $2,000 per night.

While the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort has gotten into sleep-focused wellness experiences through spa therapies, restorative wellness programming, and recovery treatments aimed at stressed out travelers trying to reset physically and mentally. Even hotels not exclusively built around wellness are jumping in. Hotel Figueroa in Los Angeles rolled out sleep-focused stay experiences tied to rest, relaxation, recovery, and nighttime wellness as hotels realize that “you can finally sleep here” somehow became a luxury selling point.

The appeal makes sense. Modern sleep has become kind of a disaster. People (including myself) stay on their phones until they physically can’t keep their eyes open anymore, answer emails late at night, scroll themselves into stress spirals, and then expect their brains to peacefully shut off on command the second they hit the pillow.

So now everybody’s building these elaborate little nighttime routines trying to recreate calm, but artificially. The air needs to breath right. The white noise playlist needs to be playing without pause. The favorite blanket comes out. The blackout shades need to block every corner. The sleep supplements get taken. It starts feeling strangely ceremonial after a while. That’s probably why sleep products continue dominating the market even while luxury sleep tourism grabs headlines. Realistically, most people are not booking a $2,000 hotel room every time they feel burned out. They’re trying to create better sleep from their homes.

There’s the levoit Air Purifier to give you that clean suite feeling with every breath, the Bose Soundlink Revolve+ Speaker to run through your nighttime playlist without dying, the Anysay Heated Blanket at the right temperature setting, and motorized blackout blinds from Hapadif that basically turn bedrooms into tiny luxury hotel caves. And of course, sleep gummies. That’s part of why brands like Oola are getting attention right now. Sleep gummies have become one of the biggest categories in nighttime wellness because they’re accessible, easy to build into a nightly routine, and significantly cheaper than flying across the country to get professionally tucked into bed at a luxury resort.

No Hotel, No Problem—catch some ZZZ’s at HOme

The idea of disappearing into a perfectly temperature-controlled hotel room with no responsibilities and professionally optimized rest sounds incredible when your normal sleep routine involves TikTok, stress, and waking up five times because your upstairs neighbor apparently bowls in the middle of the night. Still, most people are not dropping thousands of dollars on a sleep retreat every time they feel burned out. And while the idea of flying to a five-star resort to professionally nap for a weekend sounds pretentiously incredible, most people are still trying to solve their sleep problems the less glamorous and more common way: at home.