John Summit Just Announced the CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour for 2026

John Summit has just announced the CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour, a new run of North American dates that will see the breakout electronic artist headlining 20 new stops in support of his album of the same name.

The CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour kicks off October 1 in Champaign, Illinois at State Farm Center. Then, following some already-announced festival dates, the tour will pick back up in Montreal at Centre Bell. Subsequent stops will include Boston, Washington, D.C., Austin, Atlanta, Miami (2 nights), Chicago (2 nights), and Brooklyn. The final stop of the tour will be Oakland, California on December 4.

Videos by VICE

View the complete tour routing and find out how to get tickets below.

The announcement is the cherry on top of a big year for Summit, who released his second album (CTRL ESCAPE), performed a successful surprise appearance at Coachella‘s DoLab stage, and has tons more festival dates on the docket.

How to Get Tickets to John Summit’s Ctrl Escape Arena tour 2026

An exclusive Cash App presale starting Tuesday, May 26 at 10 AM local time will be your first opportunity to score tickets to John Summit’s 2026 tour. Next comes an artist presale via Ticketmaster that begins Wednesday, May 27 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access.

General onsale for John Summit’s new CTRL ESCAPE tour dates starts Friday, May 29 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.

You can also find John Summit tickets, including sold-out shows, on StubHub. StubHub orders are are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

For international dates, use Viagogo for the best possible experience on the secondary ticketing market.

Ctrl Escape available now

(New dates in bold)

05/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ LIV Nightclub

05/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ LIV Beach

05/31 — Lecco, IT @ Nameless Festival

06/01 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]

06/07 — Ibiza, ES @ Lily’s Club

06/08 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]

06/15 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]

06/20 — Warsaw, PL @ A State of Trance

06/22 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]

06/29 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]

07/06 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]

07/07 — Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Music Festival

07/10 — Split, HR @ Ultra Europe

07/11-07/12 — Bedford, UK @ Tofte Manor (Experts Only U.K.)

07/13 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]

07/19 — Boom, BE @ Tomorrowland Week 1

07/20 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]

07/25 — Boom, BE @ Tomorrowland Week 2

07/27 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]

07/30 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ LIV Beach

08/07 — Aspen, CO @ Up In The Sky Music Festival

08/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ LIV Beach

08/08 — Vancouver, BC @ LuluLemon SeaWheeze

08/09 — Rosarito, MX @ Baja Beach Fest

08/21 — Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival

08/22 — Attard, MT @ BBC Radio 1 Dance

08/28 — Warrington, UK @ Creamfields

08/29 — Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, FR @ Touquet Beach Fest

09/13 — Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio

09/19-09/20 — New York, NY @ Experts Only Festival NYC

09/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ LIV Beach

10/01 — Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center

10/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Breakaway Festival

10/03 — Gorge, WA @ The Gorge (Experts Only) [Night 1]

10/04 — Gorge, WA @ The Gorge (Experts Only) [Night 2]

10/23 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

10/24 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

10/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

10/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/30 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

10/31 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

11/05 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

11/06 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/07 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

11/13 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

11/14 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/20 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

11/21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

11/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

11/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

11/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

12/04 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena