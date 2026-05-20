John Summit Just Announced the CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour for 2026

John Summit has just announced the CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour, a new run of North American dates that will see the breakout electronic artist headlining 20 new stops in support of his album of the same name.
The CTRL ESCAPE Arena Tour kicks off October 1 in Champaign, Illinois at State Farm Center. Then, following some already-announced festival dates, the tour will pick back up in Montreal at Centre Bell. Subsequent stops will include Boston, Washington, D.C., Austin, Atlanta, Miami (2 nights), Chicago (2 nights), and Brooklyn. The final stop of the tour will be Oakland, California on December 4.
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View the complete tour routing and find out how to get tickets below.
The announcement is the cherry on top of a big year for Summit, who released his second album (CTRL ESCAPE), performed a successful surprise appearance at Coachella‘s DoLab stage, and has tons more festival dates on the docket.
How to Get Tickets to John Summit’s Ctrl Escape Arena tour 2026
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An exclusive Cash App presale starting Tuesday, May 26 at 10 AM local time will be your first opportunity to score tickets to John Summit’s 2026 tour. Next comes an artist presale via Ticketmaster that begins Wednesday, May 27 at 10 AM local time. Sign up here for access.
General onsale for John Summit’s new CTRL ESCAPE tour dates starts Friday, May 29 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.
You can also find John Summit tickets, including sold-out shows, on StubHub. StubHub orders are are 110% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
For international dates, use Viagogo for the best possible experience on the secondary ticketing market.
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John summit 2026 Tour dates
(New dates in bold)
05/22 — Las Vegas, NV @ LIV Nightclub
05/24 — Las Vegas, NV @ LIV Beach
05/31 — Lecco, IT @ Nameless Festival
06/01 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]
06/07 — Ibiza, ES @ Lily’s Club
06/08 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]
06/15 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]
06/20 — Warsaw, PL @ A State of Trance
06/22 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]
06/29 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]
07/06 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]
07/07 — Calgary, AB @ Cowboys Music Festival
07/10 — Split, HR @ Ultra Europe
07/11-07/12 — Bedford, UK @ Tofte Manor (Experts Only U.K.)
07/13 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]
07/19 — Boom, BE @ Tomorrowland Week 1
07/20 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]
07/25 — Boom, BE @ Tomorrowland Week 2
07/27 — Ibiza, ES @ [UNVRS]
07/30 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/01 — Las Vegas, NV @ LIV Beach
08/07 — Aspen, CO @ Up In The Sky Music Festival
08/08 — Las Vegas, NV @ LIV Beach
08/08 — Vancouver, BC @ LuluLemon SeaWheeze
08/09 — Rosarito, MX @ Baja Beach Fest
08/21 — Kiewit-Hasselt, BE @ Pukkelpop Festival
08/22 — Attard, MT @ BBC Radio 1 Dance
08/28 — Warrington, UK @ Creamfields
08/29 — Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, FR @ Touquet Beach Fest
09/13 — Rio De Janeiro, BR @ Rock In Rio
09/19-09/20 — New York, NY @ Experts Only Festival NYC
09/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ LIV Beach
10/01 — Champaign, IL @ State Farm Center
10/02 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Breakaway Festival
10/03 — Gorge, WA @ The Gorge (Experts Only) [Night 1]
10/04 — Gorge, WA @ The Gorge (Experts Only) [Night 2]
10/23 — Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
10/24 — Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum
10/25 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
10/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/30 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
10/31 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/05 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
11/06 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
11/07 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
11/13 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
11/14 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/15 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
11/20 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
11/21 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
11/24 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
11/27 — Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
11/28 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/04 — Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena