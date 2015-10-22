Get a Dose of “Sunshine” in the Latest Track From VAZ

Ugh, is it summer yet? Like, why do we STILL have months and months of apocalyptic darkness, evil winds and lethal blades of icy rain to put up with? Probably because we live in Scandinavia where the conditions are brutal AF, but still. It’s annoying—which is why it’s such a relief when a song like “Sunshine”, the latest from VAZ, comes along.

VAZ is an afro-pop duo consisting of Jenny and Cecilia Vaz—originally from Sweden with roots from Cape Verde. Their music is a fusion of African-inspired drums and Scandinavia-inspired electronica, which is pretty obvious and refreshing in “Sunshine”. It’s a warm, bouncy track backed with the oomph of MØ and the floaty, African kinda vocal vibe you’d hear in Ibeyi. Basically, “Sunshine” feels as carefree and sunburnt as your favorite season—so even if you’re biking through biting cold and pissing rain, at least you’ll feel a little more summery than usual.

Keep your eye out for VAZ’s debut EP, set to be released next year.