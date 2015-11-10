Dip Into Dream Pop Bliss With Heart/Dancer’s New Single, “Under”

Seriously, what is it with the Swedes and their bizarre ability to consistently put out heart-wrenching, catchy electronica? The latest addition to the long list of Swedes excelling at that very task is Heart/Dancer—a dream electronica pop act duo hailing from Stockholm, Sweden. They’ve just returned from a tour across the UK and Europe and are following up on that momentum with their latest single, “Under”—a well-crafted slice of dream pop that’s as airy as it is melancholic.

Listen to “Under” and the gentle warmth of the production may remind you of M83. The wispily humming vocals may bring to mind the delicate sadness of The XX. Some of the light, bouncy drops may remind you of Kygo, even. Despite the clear references, “Under” still stands on its own as a piece of music that slowly but surely simmers and coaxes out your emotions.

Keep your eye out for their upcoming LP, My Heart is a Dancer—dropping on November 27.