What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 1/31

I really wish this was the “What Musicians Were Wearing And Sharing On Twitter This Week” column because all I really cared about this week was that Kanye mess with Wiz Khalifa on Twitter. It would’ve been such a good time with all of those tweets. Oh well. Thankfully at the VERY LAST MINUTE, we got the Meek Mill and Drake beef back on and popping again, but does Meek have the upper hand this time? Maybe?

Okay, quick explanation for all you late as fuck internetters. Drake dropped the song “Summer Sixteen” via OVO Sound Radio and makes a whole bunch of comments: about Jay Z, about the Four Seasons, about Meek Mill. Again. Almost at the SAME DAMN TIME, Meek drops “War Pain,” referencing most of the shit Drake is discussing. How did he know all of that? Look at the instagram photo. OMG THE PLOT THICKENS *insert ominous soap opera music.*

The ghost writer told me! A photo posted by Meek Mill (@meekmill) on Jan 30, 2016 at 7:48pm PST

I don’t know what’s more unsettling: the fact that Miguel is resting comfortably between two gigantic boobs all “tune in Tokyo” about it or the fact that he had them custom made.

Are we still dabbing? Can someone let me know, because I still say “on fleek” and I sound like a fucking dinosaur when I do. Sidebar, this golden Migos dab looks reminiscent of Michael Jackson and we should all be offended.

LET ME TEACH EM HOW TA DAB A photo posted by Migos (@migosatl) on Jan 23, 2016 at 11:46am PST

Rick Ross had a birthday party, but he must’ve mailed the invitation to my old address. Swag on a trillion at this stage in his life, by the way.

Exclusive with @gq for my birthday…boss shit #BORNABOSS | cc: @vanitygroupnyc A photo posted by Rick Ross The Biggest Boss (@richforever) on Jan 30, 2016 at 2:07pm PST

How come Erykah Badu can pull off a bus driver’s uniform with green Doc Martens, but if I tried that shit I’d look like Ralph Kramden?

#theland Sundance film festival press day… A photo posted by THE UNICORN (@erykahbadu) on Jan 25, 2016 at 10:03am PST

Typically here for Miley’s weird shit, but this right here is freaking me out.

So good A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 29, 2016 at 2:25pm PST

This is how you think you and your bestie look when you’re having hot cocoa and gabbing about boys. Only difference is that’s not cocoa it’s vodka, and you’re both drunk and crying.

Coffee//LOLs//window seat//girls night in//@kelseaballerini A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 26, 2016 at 1:07am PST

I don’t know a single motherfucker with a Samsung phone, yet they manage to harness all of the powers of the Roc to help with the ANTI release. HOW SWAY? And is that a crown with Braille on it?

Final door of #ANTIdiaRy is unlocked! Explore room 8 for #ANTI!! ANTIdiaRy.com A video posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 27, 2016 at 7:09pm PST

Posting because you need to screen shot and zoom this photo and check out French’s pinky ring. Shit looks like he’s wearing one of Dorothy’s Ruby Slippers on his knuckle.

A photo posted by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on Jan 27, 2016 at 6:06pm PST

So Coldplay and Beyoncé released a video this week for “Hymn For The Weekend” and Beyoncé looks like Hindu goddess, furthering my belief that she should be worshipped accordingly.

Watch the Hymn For The Weekend video ft @beyonce and @sonamkapoor at YouTube.com/Coldplay now! #Coldplay A photo posted by Coldplay (@coldplay) on Jan 29, 2016 at 7:18am PST

Can’t really tell if those are chess pieces or a giant urinal behind the Biebs.

You can’t try and understand A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Jan 28, 2016 at 8:06pm PST

Man, listen, this new Zayn “Pillow Talk” song and video are really good. Fuck you if you disagree, HARRY STYLES. Oh and is this Gigi thing official? I sound like a reporter for Tiger Beat.

#pillowtalk A video posted by Zayn Malik (@zayn) on Jan 29, 2016 at 7:16am PST

This week, Ellie Goulding revealed she almost died a few weeks ago when her bus went over an icy lake and sank. I’m glad that didn’t happen because how else would we get this amazing fucking photo of her and Ruby Rose?

@rubyrose A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Jan 30, 2016 at 3:31pm PST

B.o.B. claimed the world was flat this week. He could really use a globe right now. A globe right now. A globe right now.

A photo posted by B.o.B (@bob) on Jan 24, 2016 at 11:15pm PST

LOLing because Khaled pulled this pic off Getty Images like, “dropping some knowledge with my BFF Jay Z, nbd.” Meanwhile, Getty was like, “Nice pic! That’ll be $475.”

Mogul talk DJ KHALED x JAY Z #Wethebest … I’m telling JIGGA I been in that studio IM UP TO SOMETHING! Also I’m telling him I will never stop !! ICON TALK! @wethebestmusic A photo posted by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Jan 29, 2016 at 8:02am PST

Earlier this week, Game changed the name of his Instagram to “meatprintpapi,” and had a pic posted that was appropriate for it. He changed it back (boo) so that pic makes no sense now. Instead, I’m posting this wavy Saint Laurent backpack because #fashion.

I don’t leave home without it….. @clubsaintlaurentparis knew what they were doing when they made this #XmasGiftsComeToLife A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on Jan 30, 2016 at 1:41pm PST

Kathy Iandoli longs for the return of #meatprintpapi. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.