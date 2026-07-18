Magic – All 2027 Set Release Dates Revealed

2026 is only a little more than halfway over, but Wizards of the Coast is ready to unveil the schedule for 2027’s Magic: The Gathering releases.

Magic: The Gathering Announces Nauctis, Kamigawa, and Zhalfir Sets

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Wizards of the Coast is pulling back the curtain on 2027’s Magic: The Gathering plans and revealing the release dates for three Universes Beyond sets and three Magic Multiverse sets. The two different types of set releases will rotate throughout the year.

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Although Magic is keeping the exact nature of the Universes Beyond sets secret for now, the settings and titles of the Magic Multiverse sets have been confirmed.

Here is a breakdown of everything we’ve learned about the upcoming sets so far:

Nauctis: The Sunken Realm Releases February 5, 2027 An endless ocean. Vast cities beneath the waves. Gods that command the currents as they swim alongside their followers. This is Nauctis, a plane rich with brine and opportunities for adventure. Nauctis: The Sunken Realm is our debut to Magic’s take on an undersea realm filled with all manner of aquatic creatures. Journey beneath the seafoam, where you’ll meet the denizens of Nauctis, including merfolk, seals, homarids, and a few daring humans.

Unannounced Universes Beyond Releases April 9, 2027

Kamigawa: Titanbreach Releases June 4, 2027 When an Omenpath opens above the neon-lit skies of Towashi, a huge mass of Ikoria crashes through, unleashing mayhem! The people of Kamigawa must band together to stop the monsters of Ikoria that threaten to stomp, scorch, and shatter their home! Kamigawa: Titanbreach is a clash between two iconic Magic planes, and with two worlds as massive as these, our designers knew they had to go big. Everything about this set is bombastic, from the visual design of the monsters to the mechanics you’ll wield against them. It’s Magic on a scale you’ve never seen before. Return to Kamigawa and harness the power of next-generation mechs that can match the might of any titan. The Kamigawans will need all the help they can get, because the behemoths of Ikoria may be the greatest threat this plane has ever seen. And if you’d rather be the monster than fight them, you can harness your favorite creatures from Ikoria in the battle for the city. Suit up, get ready to rumble, and witness a battle on a scale you’ve never seen before.

Unannounced Universes Beyond Releases August 6, 2027

Zhalfir Releases on October 1, 2027 The kingdom of Zhalfir has reentered the Multiverse as its own plane! Zhalfir will showcase its namesake like never before, lush with vibrant magic and rooted in its storied past, as its people find their place in the Multiverse. Teferi Akosa will also be making his return to Zhalfir, giving a new generation of players the chance to meet Magic’s master of chronomancy.

Unannounced Universes Beyond Releases November 19, 2027



Although the 2027 plans are definitely exciting, players still get to experience Reality Fracture this October before the 2026 year concludes. This upcoming set brings a collision of Multiverses, the conclusion to years of storytelling, and the culmination of years of Magic history, both in-universe and outside of it.

Be sure to check back soon for more news and updates on Magic: The Gathering as this weekend’s big events continue to play out.

Magic: The Gathering is available now at local game shops and digitally through Magic Arena.