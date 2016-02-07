VICE
Udgaver

Nyhedsbreve

What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 2/7

Af

Del

Hi, I’m sure you’re just rushing through this column this week because you can’t wait for that #sports thing to happen. Who is your favorite team? Mine is Beyoncé. Anyway, while you’re swimming in a vat of guacamole, check out the picks from Instagram this week.

CLASSIC PHOTO. But, I can’t tell by Beanie’s caption if he’s suggesting that he and Jay are collaborating again or going to war. I’m going to be cautiously optimistic and say they have a song coming. That’s my dream, so let me live.

Videos by VICE

#TBT YOU COULDN’T BREAK UP THE TOWERS WITH TOM DINOVICH OR OSAMA BOMBING SHIT !! ONCE AGAIN ITS ON…

A photo posted by Beanie Sigel (@beaniesigelsp) on

Look at Bun B coming through with the greatest t-shirt OF ALL TIME. And here we thought the other “Dash” girls were the most clueless. Nope. It’s all about you, Stacey.

Happy Black History Month from me Stacey and @bobbyfresh

A photo posted by Bun B (@trillog) on

I give zero fucks that Game posted this to talk some shit. All I cae about is how the hell I can get my hands on some Louis Vuitton monogrammed boxing gloves. Actually, strike that. Gimme the Damier print. #flexin.

Let’s get one thing very CLEAR: that thirsty Gatorade mascot of a transvestite WILL NEVER see $10,000,000 or anything close 2 a penny of my money. People think because they read a headline in BOLD PRINT it’s true. She won a judgment of 10 million $’s & that means that a judge because I’m overseas has given this chicken a chance 2 MAYBE be able to afford a lifetime supply of lace front hair glue if my lawyers don’t respond to this suit by the 26th of this month which they will do tomorrow am. Soon as I’m home, me & my lawyers will EAT THIS CASE like a box of Minion Twinkies on sale at Walmart ! @VH1 has a seperate suit filed against them by this Thot Bot that they will also win because #1 this BIYATCH (Snoop’s voice) is a liar. She has a history of theft, fraud, prostitution arrests & a lot of other “Tranny Panty” activity in her past that makes this false claim irrelevant. Don’t be fooled by these accusations or the dollar amount in the headlines cause I put that on my favorite aunties poodle this broad ain’t gettin shit ! Every girl on that show will tell u I never touched this chick or ever desired to be anywhere near her. She got kicked off the show & as a result she filed this lame lawsuit which was probably her intentions before the show was ever even started. She was begging for my attention the entire time we shot the show & was given the ultimate Major League Baseball CURVE ball so that upset her & made her lil wee wee hard so she did what all chicks like her do when life gives them no other options…. They sue you ! This is really a crying shame so at this point I will use the crying shame emoji. See you in court Mister Rainey. N I say Mr. because ur mustache is probably a bit longer than it was during taping being that it’s about to be spring & that’s usually when mine is at its healthiest, hit @Beboprbarber for the best mustache edge up u can find. Tell em I sent u & it’s on the house u dusty bitch you !#TellEmBoutThatScratchNSniffWigYouBeWearing #HairyAssUnderArms #BitchWasUsingMyOldSpice (insert old spice whistle) #PS #iHateAll17OfYoWigs #AndYesIFlushedUrClosurePieceDownTheWaffleHouseToilet take these #JuwannaMann

A photo posted by The Game (@losangelesconfidential) on

Kim Kardashian had that one song that one time, so I’m qualifying her as a musician. Plus, she’s married to Kanye and Amber Rose was married to Wiz (and dated Kanye). So that’s my rationale for posting this epic troll of a photo. This right here is Girl Power x infinity. Or Publicity Power x infinity. Whater, I’m here for it, and they both look fierce. For the first time in my life I don’t hate Kim’s cornrows either.

Tea anyone?

A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

Poncho Game Undefeated right now, B-Rocka. Her poncho game is stronger than the Super Bowl. #sports #fashion

#Bae

A photo posted by B R AN D Y / S L A Y A N A (@4everbrandy) on

Mainly here for Serayah’s impeccable bun. The rest is Delia’s catalog realness.

@serayah @camila_cabello

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

John Mayer is hanging out with Drake’s dad, while Drake takes the photo of the two of them hanging out. Let that sink in.

Mama there goes that man…

A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on

This week we lost some music pioneers. Big Kap was one of them. He was an all around nice guy and his all-female posse cut “Da Ladies” was a big track and one of the first times we really heard Lauryn Hill spit. Bahamadia as well.

@bigkap RIP King!… Damn this loss is crazy to me right now.

A photo posted by Busta Rhymes (@conglomerateent) on

Really enjoying this Photoshop work of art right here, Diplo.

mood

A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on

Justin Bieber playing with puppies: right when you ask yourself “Can puppies get any cuter?”

Can’t make Esther too jealous

A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Okay, Miley, we get it. You wish you were Hip-Hop. Cool. Dressing like MF Doom won’t help you out though.

The face of your #keyadviser @nbcthevoice #earlymorninglory

A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

JoJo is here harnessing all of the #TBT fierceness of an NYC Felicity moment.

back in the city for a few secs

A photo posted by JoJo (@iamjojo) on

I don’t know WHAT is happening here, but I’m fascinated by it. Also, sending back a “chill bae” to Martin Shkreli for trying to insult Ellie on Twitter. Shkreli? That’s not even a real name.

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

Hey, Drake, 2 Chainz stole your t-shirt. JK. Kinda.

Soufside’s own gonna put up for the Super Bowl this Sunday. There’s definitely gonna be some feelings hurt. Grab this tee (link in bio)

A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on

Getting one of these tatted on my middle finger so when my friends with old ass iPhone software can’t see my emojis and they get that awkward alien face instead, I can flip them off.

KNOW-IT-ALL TOUR DIARY #10 02.04.16 today I managed to suck everyone into my alien finger trend for life. one day these will be real (sorry mom and dad don’t kill me but also not sorry)

A photo posted by ALESSIA CARA (@alessiasmusic) on

Kathy Iandoli wishes you all a happy #sports day. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.

Tagget:
, ,
Del

Mere
fra VICE