What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 2/7

Hi, I’m sure you’re just rushing through this column this week because you can’t wait for that #sports thing to happen. Who is your favorite team? Mine is Beyoncé. Anyway, while you’re swimming in a vat of guacamole, check out the picks from Instagram this week.
CLASSIC PHOTO. But, I can’t tell by Beanie’s caption if he’s suggesting that he and Jay are collaborating again or going to war. I’m going to be cautiously optimistic and say they have a song coming. That’s my dream, so let me live.
Look at Bun B coming through with the greatest t-shirt OF ALL TIME. And here we thought the other “Dash” girls were the most clueless. Nope. It’s all about you, Stacey.
I give zero fucks that Game posted this to talk some shit. All I cae about is how the hell I can get my hands on some Louis Vuitton monogrammed boxing gloves. Actually, strike that. Gimme the Damier print. #flexin.
Kim Kardashian had that one song that one time, so I’m qualifying her as a musician. Plus, she’s married to Kanye and Amber Rose was married to Wiz (and dated Kanye). So that’s my rationale for posting this epic troll of a photo. This right here is Girl Power x infinity. Or Publicity Power x infinity. Whater, I’m here for it, and they both look fierce. For the first time in my life I don’t hate Kim’s cornrows either.
Poncho Game Undefeated right now, B-Rocka. Her poncho game is stronger than the Super Bowl. #sports #fashion
Mainly here for Serayah’s impeccable bun. The rest is Delia’s catalog realness.
John Mayer is hanging out with Drake’s dad, while Drake takes the photo of the two of them hanging out. Let that sink in.
This week we lost some music pioneers. Big Kap was one of them. He was an all around nice guy and his all-female posse cut “Da Ladies” was a big track and one of the first times we really heard Lauryn Hill spit. Bahamadia as well.
Really enjoying this Photoshop work of art right here, Diplo.
Justin Bieber playing with puppies: right when you ask yourself “Can puppies get any cuter?”
Okay, Miley, we get it. You wish you were Hip-Hop. Cool. Dressing like MF Doom won’t help you out though.
JoJo is here harnessing all of the #TBT fierceness of an NYC Felicity moment.
I don’t know WHAT is happening here, but I’m fascinated by it. Also, sending back a “chill bae” to Martin Shkreli for trying to insult Ellie on Twitter. Shkreli? That’s not even a real name.
Hey, Drake, 2 Chainz stole your t-shirt. JK. Kinda.
Getting one of these tatted on my middle finger so when my friends with old ass iPhone software can’t see my emojis and they get that awkward alien face instead, I can flip them off.
Kathy Iandoli wishes you all a happy #sports day. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.