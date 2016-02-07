What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 2/7

Hi, I’m sure you’re just rushing through this column this week because you can’t wait for that #sports thing to happen. Who is your favorite team? Mine is Beyoncé. Anyway, while you’re swimming in a vat of guacamole, check out the picks from Instagram this week.

CLASSIC PHOTO. But, I can’t tell by Beanie’s caption if he’s suggesting that he and Jay are collaborating again or going to war. I’m going to be cautiously optimistic and say they have a song coming. That’s my dream, so let me live.

#TBT YOU COULDN’T BREAK UP THE TOWERS WITH TOM DINOVICH OR OSAMA BOMBING SHIT !! ONCE AGAIN ITS ON… A photo posted by Beanie Sigel (@beaniesigelsp) on Feb 4, 2016 at 7:42pm PST

Look at Bun B coming through with the greatest t-shirt OF ALL TIME. And here we thought the other “Dash” girls were the most clueless. Nope. It’s all about you, Stacey.

Happy Black History Month from me Stacey and @bobbyfresh A photo posted by Bun B (@trillog) on Feb 1, 2016 at 8:40pm PST

I give zero fucks that Game posted this to talk some shit. All I cae about is how the hell I can get my hands on some Louis Vuitton monogrammed boxing gloves. Actually, strike that. Gimme the Damier print. #flexin.

Kim Kardashian had that one song that one time, so I’m qualifying her as a musician. Plus, she’s married to Kanye and Amber Rose was married to Wiz (and dated Kanye). So that’s my rationale for posting this epic troll of a photo. This right here is Girl Power x infinity. Or Publicity Power x infinity. Whater, I’m here for it, and they both look fierce. For the first time in my life I don’t hate Kim’s cornrows either.

Tea anyone? A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 2, 2016 at 1:45am PST

Poncho Game Undefeated right now, B-Rocka. Her poncho game is stronger than the Super Bowl. #sports #fashion

#Bae A photo posted by B R AN D Y / S L A Y A N A (@4everbrandy) on Feb 4, 2016 at 4:52pm PST

Mainly here for Serayah’s impeccable bun. The rest is Delia’s catalog realness.

@serayah @camila_cabello A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on Jan 30, 2016 at 11:57pm PST

John Mayer is hanging out with Drake’s dad, while Drake takes the photo of the two of them hanging out. Let that sink in.

Mama there goes that man… A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 31, 2016 at 4:00am PST

This week we lost some music pioneers. Big Kap was one of them. He was an all around nice guy and his all-female posse cut “Da Ladies” was a big track and one of the first times we really heard Lauryn Hill spit. Bahamadia as well.

@bigkap RIP King!… Damn this loss is crazy to me right now. A photo posted by Busta Rhymes (@conglomerateent) on Feb 3, 2016 at 9:14am PST

Really enjoying this Photoshop work of art right here, Diplo.

mood A photo posted by diplo (@diplo) on Feb 3, 2016 at 4:05pm PST

Justin Bieber playing with puppies: right when you ask yourself “Can puppies get any cuter?”

Can’t make Esther too jealous A photo posted by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Feb 4, 2016 at 7:28pm PST

Okay, Miley, we get it. You wish you were Hip-Hop. Cool. Dressing like MF Doom won’t help you out though.

The face of your #keyadviser @nbcthevoice #earlymorninglory A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Feb 4, 2016 at 7:44am PST

JoJo is here harnessing all of the #TBT fierceness of an NYC Felicity moment.

back in the city for a few secs A photo posted by JoJo (@iamjojo) on Feb 3, 2016 at 12:17pm PST

I don’t know WHAT is happening here, but I’m fascinated by it. Also, sending back a “chill bae” to Martin Shkreli for trying to insult Ellie on Twitter. Shkreli? That’s not even a real name.

A photo posted by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on Feb 2, 2016 at 5:51am PST

Hey, Drake, 2 Chainz stole your t-shirt. JK. Kinda.

Soufside’s own gonna put up for the Super Bowl this Sunday. There’s definitely gonna be some feelings hurt. Grab this tee (link in bio) A photo posted by 2 Chainz Aka Tity Boi (@hairweavekiller) on Feb 4, 2016 at 10:56am PST

Getting one of these tatted on my middle finger so when my friends with old ass iPhone software can’t see my emojis and they get that awkward alien face instead, I can flip them off.

KNOW-IT-ALL TOUR DIARY #10 02.04.16 today I managed to suck everyone into my alien finger trend for life. one day these will be real (sorry mom and dad don’t kill me but also not sorry) A photo posted by ALESSIA CARA (@alessiasmusic) on Feb 4, 2016 at 10:53pm PST

Kathy Iandoli wishes you all a happy #sports day. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram @kath30000.