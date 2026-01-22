Ozempic Made Weight Loss Therapy Mainstream, But Now It’s Getting Competition

Who would have ever thought that a weight loss injectable would become a household name and pop culture-adjacent phenomenon? Ozempic has become synonymous with modern weight-loss, discussed just as casually as the latest iPhone or sneaker drop. But the era of semaglutide’s unquestioned dominance seems to be slipping with more and more weight loss drugs coming for market share.

The next wave of GLP-1 therapies aren’t just once-weekly injectables, either. These weight loss drugs range from pills to single-dose medication designed to tweak the genes of those with poorly managed type 2 diabetes and obesity.

While some drugs are still in the experimental phase and can be considered closer to science fiction than CVS, the weight loss therapy competition seems it’s about to begin.

The latest developments in weight loss therapy

One of the clearest threats to Ozempic’s injectable empire is Eli Lilly’s orforglipron, now deep into Phase III clinical trials as TODAY.com reports. This medication delivers GLP-1–style appetite suppression in a once-daily oral form. The early data show meaningful weight loss versus placebo, with side effects broadly in line with existing drugs in the class.

For patients, the appeal is obvious. No more injections or refrigeration required. The availability of an oral GLP-1 could dramatically expand the market, especially among people who were intrigued by Ozempic but never wanted to inject themselves.

Novo Nordisk, on the other hand, is exploring an experimental therapy called CagriSema that combines semaglutide with cagrilintide, a second hormone-mimicking compound designed to amplify weight loss. The late-stage trials have reported reductions of roughly 23 percent of body weight.

Smaller biotech players are also making the news for advancements. There’s Viking Therapeutics’ VK2735, a dual GLP-1/GIP drug, is being tested as both an injection and a potential oral therapy. Amgen’s MariTide is also taking aim at dosing frequency and convenience, offering the possibility of once-monthly injections instead of weekly ones.

Then there’s retatrutide, perhaps the most impressive advancement yet. Developed by Eli Lilly, the drug activates three hormonal targets simultaneously. Trial participants lost close to 30 percent of their body weight over time, which is essentially gaining on results patients get who opt for surgical weight loss intervention.

Beyond pills and shots, some researchers are looking even further ahead. We’re talking sci-fi level weight loss therapy. Rejuva is an experimental gene therapy still in early investigation. It aims to permanently increase the body’s own production of GLP-1 by way of a single treatment. Animal studies suggest long-lasting effects after the one dose which has the potential to radically redefine obesity care.

Ozempic may have been the name to put weight loss injectables on the map, but with a wave of new and less invasive therapies on the horizon, it’s unlikely to remain the undisputed leader for much longer.

GLP-1s On the Market Today

If you’re interested in learning more about GLP-1 options that are available right now, and your doctor deems you a good candidate for it, here are some to consider. Keep in mind, you will need a prescription.