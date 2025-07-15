Add Testosterone Booster to the List of Uses for Ozempic

It seems like Ozempic and its GLP-1 brethren Wegovy and Mounjaro are prescription Swiss Army knives that can do a little bit of everything, from melting pounds to keeping type II diabetes under control, along with several other benefits (and, to be fair, some downsides that extend beyond nausea, like blindness). It looks like we can add testosterone booster to the list, too.

A new study out of St. Louis suggests that these meds are doing more than just helping dudes lose weight and regulate blood sugar. They’re also helping men regain testosterone.

Researchers from SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital tracked over 200 men using GLP-1 drugs such as semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy), tirzepatide (Mounjaro), and dulaglutide (Trulicity). None of the men were taking additional testosterone, yet many saw their levels rise significantly. Before starting the meds, only 53 percent of them had normal testosterone. Afterward, that number jumped to 77 percent.

Testosterone isn’t just about feeling like a man, though a lot of the culture chatter surrounding it seems to be centered on only that one toxic perspective. It’s essential for muscle mass, bone density, fertility, and overall metabolic health. Men with obesity or type 2 diabetes often experience lowered T-levels, but weight loss and better insulin regulation tend to reverse the trend. That’s likely the core of what’s going on here: these drugs help shed pounds and manage blood sugar, and testosterone levels follow suit.

The researchers found that the rise in testosterone provided by these injectable weight loss medications wasn’t as dramatic as what you’d see after bariatric surgery, but still impressive, especially for a non-invasive medication that doesn’t involve rearranging your guts.

Researchers are calling for more detailed studies to confirm the connection, but the early signs are promising. GLP-1s might be offering men an unexpected reproductive perk, tucked in beside the more obvious benefits of a smaller waistline and lower A1C.

Just one catch: if you stop taking the meds and gain the weight back, that testosterone boost could vanish.

Another thing to keep in mind: just because you lose testosterone as you age doesn’t mean there’s something wrong with you. It’s a natural part of the aging process. It’s almost like life’s way of telling you to chill out, stop being so aggro, and enjoy the back half of your life in relative peace.

If you’re in that back half of life and you’re missing that aggro-ness, then Ozempic and other GLP-1 medications might be a good way to gain some of it back while also shedding some pounds.