New Music Friday: 5 Songs You Need to Hear This Week (3/27)

Here we are, at the last New Music Friday of March. It’s a bittersweet moment, but man, do we have a ton of great new tracks.

From some black metal masters to hip-hop virtuosos, and some metalcore heroes, the lineup is impressive to say the least…

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“Ulvgjeld & Blodsodel” by Dimmu Borgir

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It has been eight long years since Dimmu Borgir released an album. This year, Hell has finally thawed out, and the Norwegian symphonic black metal lords have conjured an unholy offering in the form of their next record: Grand Serpent Rising, due out on May 22.

Heralding the album’s ascention is the first single, “Ulvgjeld & Blodsodel”. It’s a dark, enveloping composition that feels intrinsically worthy of a place in the band’s impressive arsenal.

“Leadbelly” by Earl Sweatshirt, MIKE, and SURF GANG

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Earl Sweatshirt and MIKE have teamed up with the Surf Gang production collective for a new project called Pompeii // Utility. The album is out on April 3, but this week they delivered the news track “Leadbelly”.

The song is magnificently lo-fi. It’s very reminiscent of Earl Sweatshirt’s early work, circa Doris (2013) and I Don’t Like S***…(2015). There’s a subdued quality here that should almost work in contrast to being catchy. But Earl and MIKE’s verses are so well crafted around Surf Gang’s beat that it circumvents expectations and accomplishes an impressive level of addictiveness.

“The Nameless” by August Burns Red

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I’m a die-hard August Burns Red fan. When it comes to the modern metalcore scene, these dudes have just always brought a wrecking ball to a knife fight. And this new song, “The Nameless”, is no exception.

I have listened to it so many times already. The riffs are just merciless; it’s got like five breakdowns in an “embarrassment of riches” kind of way, and that ending feels like the heavens crashing down onto your head. I cannot recommend this one enough.

“The Neighborhood” by Marlon Craft

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I think, sometimes, the most compelling thing about an artist is listening to them figure out who they are. That seeking makes us feel less alone in the world. Then you have guys like Marlon Craft, who knows exactly who he is, which gives you the confidence that you’ll figure it out, too.

Craft’s flow is very confident, but there are moments when the desperation in his voice is deeply palpable. This is an honest song with heart and purpose.

“Guts (Lay Your Self Aside)” by Poison Ruin

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Philly’s own Poison Ruin wraps up the list this week with “Guts (Lay Your Self Aside)”. The punchy track takes a retro-punk approach (it’s profoundly melodic) but still feels experimental in some ways. It’s really fun, but still kinda gloomy.

The band’s new album, Hymns from the Hills, will be released on April 3 through Relapse Records.