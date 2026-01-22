Fortnite Ed, Edd n Eddy Skins and Release Date Revealed – Price, and Missing Characters Confirmed

The Fortnite Ed, Edd n Eddy collab skins and release date have been revealed by Epic Games. However, the Chapter 7 crossover won’t include all of the characters from the Cartoon Network animated series.

When Is Ed, Edd n Eddy Coming to Fortnite?

Screenshot: Epic Games, Cartoon Network

Although the Fortnite Ed, Edd n Eddy collab was leaked last week, it was still speculation as to when it would be added in the battle royale. However, Epic Games has just released an official trailer revealing the Cartoon Network crossover’s release date and the cosmetic skin that will be sold in the game’s item shop.

According to Epic Games, the Fortnite Ed, Edd n Eddy release date is Saturday, January 24, 2026. The collab will feature an Ed Fortnite skin, which will go on sale starting at 4 PM PT / 7 PM ET. For your convenience, we will provide a table that lists when the Ed, Edd n Eddy cosmetic items go live in each region.

Region Local Time Date North America (PT) 4:00 PM January 24 North America (ET) 7:00 PM January 24 United Kingdom (GMT) 12:00 AM January 25 Europe (CET) 1:00 AM January 25 Japan (JST) 9:00 AM January 25 Brazil (BRT) 9:00 PM January 24 Australia (AEDT)* 11:00 AM January 25

Fortnite Ed, Edd n Eddy Skin Revealed

Screenshot: Epic Games

Epic Games also gave us our first look at the Fortnite Ed, Edd n Eddy skin that will be coming to the game. The publisher posted a weekly Fortnite shop preview trailer, which revealed how the cosmetic item will look in-game.

Unfortunately, the Ed Fortnite cosmetic is the only skin we are going to get when the collab hits the battle royale. Yes, you read that right. The Cartoon Network crossover will actually only feature ONE of the main characters from the popular series.

Ed, Edd n Eddy Collab Will Only Have 1 Skin

Screenshot: Epic Games, Cartoon Network

If you are doing a double take reading that headline, I don’t blame you. Unfortunately, it’s true! The Fortnite Ed, Edd n Eddy collab will only have an Ed skin. That means the crossover will be missing Edd and Eddy. Yeah, that’s a bit of a tongue twister to write. Or, more simply put, when the collab goes live on January 24, you will only be able to purchase a Fortnite Ed skin.

As for whether we will get Edd and Eddy Fortnite skins later on, this currently is not confirmed. But given how popular the Cartoon Network show is, it’s possible that we could eventually get more skins in a Wave 2 release. After all, this wouldn’t be the first time Fortnite has released a crossover in multiple waves. In fact, a KPop Demon Hunters Fortnite Wave 2 was just recently leaked.

Screenshot: Epic Games

Finally, we also don’t know whether the collab will feature multiple cosmetic items, or whether it’s just the Ed skin by itself. Dataminers have speculated that we might get a sidekick or back bling. Personally, I’m still holding out hope for a Plank pickaxe or jawbreaker cosmetic!

As for pricing, it’s likely the Ed Fortnite skin will be sold for 1,500 V-Bucks. If the new skin is sold in a bundle with other cosmetic items, then we could be looking at a higher price. While some may be let down by the crossover, the Ed skin is still pretty awesome. I mean, hey, anything is better than nothing, right?