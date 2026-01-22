Harry Styles Just Announced A Seven-City Residency Tour, Including 30 NYC Dates

Harry Styles has just announced his widely anticipated tour dates for 2026. The tour, dubbed “Together, Together,” will be in support of his new album Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally.

Harry Styles’ only concert dates this year will take the form of a seven-city global residency, with dates in Amsterdam, London, São Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney—plus a 30-day residency at none other than New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Videos by VICE

Each residency will feature a different opener, with Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, Skye Newman, and Baby J each taking a turn.

See the full lineup and dates below.

How to Get TIckets to Harry Styles 2026 tour

Tickets for Harry Styles’ “Together, Together” will go on sale starting the week of January 30th.

Fans hoping to catch Styles in New York City can register for an artist pre-sale now through Sunday, January 25th via Ticketmaster.

London, Amsterdam, Melbourne, and Sydney hopefuls can access a pre-sale by pre-ordering Styles’ new album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally., by Saturday, January 24th. There will also be an American Express pre-sale on Monday, January 26th.

If you miss the presale, you’ll also be able to snag some tickets on StubHub (or Viagogo for international dates).

Here are the full presale details for each stop:

AMSTERDAM: General onsale begins Friday, January 30th at 11am CET.

LONDON: General onsale begins Friday, January 30th at 11am GMT via Ticketmaster.

NEW YORK: General onsale begins Friday, January 30th via Ticketmaster for August 26th through October 9th shows. General onsale begins Wednesday, February 4th for October 10th through October 31st shows.

SÃO PAULO: General onsale begins Wednesday, January 28th at 11am BRT.

MEXICO CITY: General onsale begins Thursday, January 29th at 11am CST.

MELBOURNE: General onsale begins Friday, January 30th at 11am AEDT via Ticketmaster.

SYDNEY: General onsale begins Friday, January 30th at 2pm AEDT via Ticketmaster.

05/16 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^

05/17 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^

05/20 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^

05/22 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^

05/23 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^

05/26 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena ^

06/12 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

06/13 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

06/17 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

06/19 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

06/20 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

06/23 — London, UK @ Wembley Stadium Connected by EE *

07/17 — São Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS ~

07/18 — São Paulo, BR @ Estadio MorumBIS ~

07/31 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros #

08/01 — Mexico City, MX @ Estadio GNP Seguros #

08/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

08/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

08/29 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/04 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/05 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/11 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/12 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/18 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/19 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/26 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

09/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/02 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/03 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/07 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/09 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/17 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/23 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/24 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/28 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

10/31 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

11/27 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ^^ @

11/28 — Melbourne, AU @ Marvel Stadium ^^ @

12/12 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! @

12/13 — Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium ! @

^ = w/ Robyn

* = w/ Shania Twain

~ = w/ Fcukers

# = w/ Jorja Smith

+ = w/ Jamie xx

^^ = w/ Fousheé

! = w/ Skye Newman

@ = w/ Baby J