Best CBD Sex Products for 2026 (That Actually Do Something)

CBD has made its way into the bedroom, which feels both inevitable and kind of funny. The general idea is pretty simple: CBD may help some people feel more relaxed, less tense, and more present in their body, which can be a helpful setup for arousal and comfort (especially if anxiety or sensitivity tends to hijack the moment). The research is still emerging and not every study is a slam dunk, but there’s enough early interest around CBD’s possible effects on stress, discomfort, and inflammation that it’s become a legit “why not?” add-on for a lot of sex lives.

I’m not a doctor. I’m just a sex-active man who’s very pro-anything that makes the experience feel better, safer and less like you’re thinking about emails mid-hookup. Patch test if you’re sensitive, don’t use oil-based products with latex condoms and if you have questions about CBD or meds, and ask someone with an actual medical degree if there’s any major cause for concern before putting it to use.

Now, the good stuff. Here are the CBD sex products actually worth having in your nightstand.

Best Overall CBD Intimacy Oil: Foria Intimacy Sex Oil

Foria’s intimacy oil is famous for a reason: it’s an actual foreplay product, not a quick-fix lube squeeze. It’s designed for external use, and it works best when you treat it like something you rub in slowly instead of slapping it on mid-hookup. And the texture is more of a nice skincare oil versus slick lube, which makes it feel a little more intentional.

Best Clean, Straightforward CBD Lube: GoLove CBD Intimate Lubricant

This one from GoLove does what it says on the bottle without trying to reinvent sex. It’s an easy CBD lube option that doesn’t feel fussy, overly scented, or like it needs a user manual. If you just want something you can actually keep using without thinking too hard about it, it takes top spot.

Best Spray CBD Lube: Glissant Huile d’Amour

A spray lubricant sounds dramatic until you’re in the moment and realize it’s… efficient. This is an oil-based CBD spray, so it’s slick and stays slick, especially for slower sessions where reapplying every two minutes kills the momentum. Also: spray format means less sticky hands, which is quietly one of the best parts.

Best Affordable CBD Lube: Kush Queen CBD Lube

Kush Queen’s branding is loud, but the product itself is legit and easy to work with. It’s a simple CBD lube option when you want to test-drive the category without buying something that costs as much as your skincare routine. This is a good “try it and see” pick, no pressure.

Best Water-Based CBD Lube: Morgasm CBD-Infused Arousal Lubricant

Water-based CBD lube is the most low-maintenance version of this whole list with easier cleanup, easier everyday use, and it’s less likely to feel heavy or oily. Morgasm is a great option for people who want CBD in the mix but still want a familiar lube texture. It’s also a smart one for anyone who hates that lingering coating-that-won’t-go-away product feeling.

Best Targeted Arousal Oil: Toca “Toto”

This one is more about arousal than it is about friction. It’s designed for external use and works best when used as targeted product over a generic all-purpose lube substitute. It guides with a little more precision a lot less mess.

Best CBD Intimacy Serum: Quim Smooth Operator

Quim’s Smooth Operator is more so a body product than a traditional sex product, which is honestly a compliment. It’s meant for external stimulation and foreplay, not for turning your entire night into a slip-n-slide. It’s a great pick if you want something that feels elevated but still simple to use.

Best Small-Brand CBD Intimate Oil: Privy Peach CBD Intimate Oil

This is another CBD oil meant for external intimacy, and it lands in that sweet spot where it feels soothing and sexy. It’s especially good when dryness or sensitivity is part of the equation and you want something gentler than a typical lube. Anything that makes the whole experience feel better without getting gimmicky is an absolute win.

Best CBD Product for Anal: Foria Booty Melts

These are CBD suppositories specifically made for anal play, and yes, they’re more niche—but they’re also one of the only things on this list that feels truly like they’re made with a purpose. Note that these aren’t meant to replace lube; they’re setting the stage beforehand, especially if your body tends to be tight, sensitive, or nervous at the start. If butt play is on the menu and you want the warm-up to feel less like a battle, these can help.

Best CBD Gummies for Sex: Alchemy Naturals CBD Gummies

These are for people who don’t want to rub on an oil but still want CBD involved. Gummies won’t give you an instant “on” switch, but they can take the edge off mentally and help you settle into your body. You’ll find these smooth out the pre-sex nerves without changing the laws of physics.

Best CBD Lube in a Jar: Lioness x Vella CBD Lube Jar

Jar lube people are loyal for a reason—you get a thicker, more controlled texture and you’re not dealing with a runny mess. This CBD lube has a richer feel than most squeeze-bottle options, and the jar format makes it easy to use exactly where you want it. It’s simple, it’s solid, and it works wonders.