What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 11/15

It’s kind of hard being all giggly and LOLish when all of these terrible things are happening in the world. I’m going to try though because something about laughter being the best medicine or whatever. Here are this week’s pics.



I want to say this is #goals, but I’m not sure it is actually.

After seeing this photo JoJo posted, I tried this move in a stairwell, but my core strength is so fucking pathetic that I pulled out my shoulder.





Wait how did Rick Ross manage to pull my unborn children from my uterus and put them on Instagram? He really IS a bawse!





This is basically my nightmare every time I use an eyelash curler. Like I never even curl them all the way because I fear it’s going to just turn against me and scoop out my eyeball. Glad to know Miley has made an example of herself so I can throw away that terrible medieval torture gadget. I don’t even care if my eyelashes stick straight out now. Idc, idc.





Wait, I don’t smoke the pot. Is that the normal size of the thing you guys smoke? Looks like a giant penis on fire.





Okay so Luda was an adorable child. I want to be all assholey and be like “what happened?” but let’s be honest…Luda is adorable now too.





This was actually me this evening waiting for my friends to come so I could eat a burger. I ended up waiting so long that I convinced myself out of a burger and ordered a kale salad instead. #FitFam #CleanEating #Fitspiration #KalesOfInstagram #DoYouEvenLiftBro





I’m fairly certain SZA is the hottest person named Tom on the planet. Okay well minus that guy from MySpace because he was a 32% babe.





Someone somewhere is probably thinking, “Stop trying to make Rita Ora happen, Madge!” but it isn’t me because I low key kind of love her.





OH OKAY GAME, you spend two weeks thirst trapping us and NOW you’re cropping your junk out? Tease.





Lana Del Rey looks like a #ThrowbackThursday version of herself.





Serious question: do Nas and Puff ever age? Is that Proactive’s doing? Maybe I too need to moisturize my situation.





There’s always that one friend who’s trying to “find themselves” and then they start dressing really weirdly.

Yeah, these people look EXACTLY like how I pictured Adam Levine’s friends to look. He totally would be friends with a snow tiger, like “Oh this is Hal. He sometimes eats people but he’s a cool cat.”





So Durk and Dej Loaf got to experience college life with none of the classes and student loans. Must be nice.





Oh hey sorry for the false alarm. Game’s dickprint is back.

Kathy Iandoli will be paying off her NYU loan until she’s 89. Follow her on Twitter/Instagram.