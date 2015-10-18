What Musicians Were Wearing and Sharing on Instagram This Week 10/18

After doing this column for like a year or so, the one thing that always baffles me is how many famous people know other famous people. And we learn this solely through their Instagram accounts. Then again, they could all just be like me—the sad journalist who takes selfies with celebs I interview and caption them with “Chillin with my BFF.” Maybe these people don’t really know each other at all, and I’ve just been living a lie? Maybe we’re all just fans… I was attempting to close out that sentiment like Carrie Bradshaw. Did it work? Probably not. Check out the pics of the week.



Ciara posted this one earlier in the week attempting to show off that sticker on her hand, and all anyone wanted to talk about was how her car was on E. For the first time in my life, I have to agree with the c-section. Dude, you’re CIARA. Your tank should always be full. That sounded suggestive, but whatever.

I don’t even know what’s going on in this photo [Ed. note: Dab, daddy!], but Diplo has no shirt on, and he’s covering that permanently smug expression on his face, so I’m kind of here for it.





So T-Swift hangs out with Crazy Eyes and MJB? See this goes back to my whole theory in my intro. Like do they REALLY know each other? I feel like Piper 1st Season is more Swift’s speed. Plus, ya know Taylor Swift / Taylor Schilling or something.





I am afraid of children and anything made in their image and likeness as a rule, but Tyler just scared the shit out of me on a whole new level here. Thanks.





Game is celebrating going off his fitness mission and having the best album of 2015 by ripping up his liver. Gotta give him props though, because I can’t even get through a shot of Patron without wanting to write my own obituary.





Diablo Britney has something to say to everyone who still posts those pics of her with a shaved head.





Seriously though, who is cooler than Drake’s dad? G’head I’ll wait.





This photo is full of LOLz. 50 Cent should change his name to Petty Cent.





So I’m counting Lindsay Lohan here because she had like two songs and sang in Freaky Friday. Therefore, for all intents and purposes she is a musician this week. Okay now that that’s out of the way, “Namaste?” When did you get so fucking zen, Li-Lo? Then again it’s one of those Bitstrips people so it might not even really be her.





JoJo is out here singing our life with her meme. Most days of the week I’m sipping tea like, “Bitch, huh?!” That was actually my legit reaction when I saw Lindsay’s “Namaste.”





When your whole squad #trendy at the airport. Fast forward to next year when your whole squad is selling those stupid gadgets on Ebay.





Raury is a work of art. Even Audrey Hepburn is swiping right in the background.





I don’t know what this is, but I want it. Way cooler than those foot pedal hover things Migos have.





More friends I didn’t know were a thing.





You forgot, “Never suggest a woman becomes President,” right Tip? Eyeroll.

Follow Kathy on Twitter/Instagram.