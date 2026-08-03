Black Ops 2 PS5 Gets Emergency Update to Combat Major Hacker Problem

Activision has finally responded to the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 hacker problem. The publisher has released an emergency BO2 update to improve match security and review accounts with Prestige levels that may have been altered by hackers.

Screenshot: Activision

Ever since the Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 PS5 port launched in early July, the popular shooter has been swarmed with cheaters. However, one of the biggest issues players have faced is having their accounts unfairly banned after hackers alter their Prestige levels. Activision has finally responded to the situation with an emergency BO2 update to address hackers by improving match security and reviewing accounts with incorrect Prestige levels.

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The publisher on X: “We’ve released backend updates to improve match security as we review accounts with incorrect Prestige levels. While this work is underway, some players may briefly see an account ban notice when they’re removed from a match or session so our systems can correctly apply updated account data. This is a byproduct of legacy systems used by older titles and does not necessarily mean enforcement has been taken against the account.”

Screenshot: X @CODUpdates

However, this also means that some players may temporarily receive a notice that their account has been banned. Don’t panic. According to Activision, this is part of the new process for weeding out cheaters. Your account isn’t actually suspended, and will be able to reconnect after loading back in again.

“If you’re able to reconnect after receiving this notice, your account has been processed successfully and no further action is required. If you’re unable to reconnect, your account has been identified for enforcement based on evidence of intentionally obtaining unauthorized Prestige levels or other violations of our Terms of Service, including account manipulation.”

Will Black Ops 2 PS5 Players Be Unbanned?

Screenshot: X

Activision didn’t address whether this latest update will unban accounts that were unfairly targeted by cheaters. Since mid-July, players placed into match lobbies with hackers have sometimes had their Prestige levels altered. One common example involves accounts having their Prestige levels reset back down to zero.

As a result, Activision would then flag the affected user for cheating despite them being a victim. This has caused an uproar in the community, as many players have reportedly had their accounts unfairly suspended. At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether this emergency Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 PS5 update will address those previous bans.

Based on Activision’s wording, the BO2 patch appears to focus on improving match security while reviewing accounts with incorrect Prestige levels. However, the publisher has not confirmed that previously banned accounts will automatically be restored. If your account was suspended after encountering a hacker, you may have to wait a little longer for Activision to provide a direct update about affected players.