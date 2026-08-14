TikTok Wants You to Moisturize With Beef Fat—We Asked a Dermatologist If That’s a Good Idea

If your “For You Page” has recently served up a video of someone scooping off-white, faintly beefy-smelling fat out of a jar and smearing it on their face, you’re not imagining a trend. Beef tallow has reclaimed its spot as the internet’s favorite “old but new again” skincare ingredient.

TikTok’s tallow-skin-care tag is absolutely STACKED with “grandmacore” testimonials, and the same rendered animal fat your great-grandmother might have used on chapped hands is now showing up in $30-and-up jars alongside manuka honey and jojoba oil.

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The theory is that tallow is “bioidentical” to human skin, about as natural as moisturizer gets, and better for dry skin than anything you can find in the drugstore aisle. The reality, though, according to a dermatologist we talked to, is more complicated and nuanced… and worth understanding before you add a jar to your cart.

What Even IS Beef Tallow?

Tallow is rendered beef fat that’s traditionally suet (hard fat), cooked down and strained until what’s left is a solid, shelf-stable fat used for everything from soap to candles to, now, moisturizer.

“The renewed interest in tallow is part of a broader consumer movement toward traditional ingredients,” says Dr. Ava Shamban, a board-certified dermatologist at Ava MD in Santa Monica and Beverly Hills. But she’s quick to add a caveat that applies to a lot of TikTok skincare, telling me that “traditional use does not necessarily establish that an ingredient is effective, safe or superior to modern alternatives.”

The Case For It

There is still an argument (if modest) for tallow as a moisturizer. It’s rich in fatty acids and triglycerides—the same kind of lipids that help skin hold onto water—plus fat-soluble vitamins A, D and E. Dr. Shamban puts it plainly, that there’s “some benefit to using tallow as an occlusive or emollient ingredient, particularly in people with dry or compromised skin.”

What tallow isn’t, though, despite what your FYP might imply, is clinically proven or FDA-regulated for treating anything. It’s not an approved treatment for acne, eczema, or psoriasis, and the popular claim that it’s “bioidentical” to human skin doesn’t hold up, since beef fat and human skin lipids aren’t compositionally the same thing. It’s a buzz-worthy, yet misleading claim.

Where It Gets Risky

The bigger issue is texture, not toxicity. Tallow is a rich, occlusive fat, which makes it questionable for anyone acne-prone or dealing with clogged pores. It can trap oil, dirt, and bacteria against the skin instead of just sealing in moisture. And that sounds just awful.

“That does not mean every person who uses tallow will develop acne,” Dr. Shamban notes, “but the fact that something is natural does not make it noncomedogenic.”

There’s also a big gap between a tested, quality-controlled commercial product and the raw, minimally processed tallow DIYers are rendering at home or scooping straight from a butcher counter, where sourcing and contamination are way harder to vouch for.

Ultimately, “more research is needed to establish the clinical efficacy, safety and appropriate standardization of tallow for dermatological use,” says Dr. Shamban.

If You’re Going to Try It, Skip the Butcher Counter

To be fair, dermatologists aren’t universally anti-tallow. They’re wary of unregulated, homemade versions of it. A properly formulated balm—stability- and microbe-tested, tallow blended alongside other proven moisturizing ingredients—is a different product than a jar of raw fat from the meat counter.

So if the trend still has you curious, these three lean into that distinction:

Forge Skin’s balm pairs grass-fed tallow with hyaluronic acid, tremella mushroom, and vitamin E, and it’s formulated specifically to sit somewhere between a heavy balm and a daily face cream that’s paraben-, silicone-, and phthalate-free. It’s also the most reviewed of the three, with a 4.1-star average across more than 3,000 Amazon ratings, and reviewers consistently point to the texture as surprisingly non-greasy for a tallow-based product.

This one leans into the “kitchen sink of natural ingredients” approach, combining organic grass-fed tallow with manuka honey, aloe vera, jojoba oil, collagen, and beeswax in a 5-ounce jar that’s positioned for face, body, and lips. It’s a newer listing with a significantly smaller review base, but the ingredient list is certainly a multi-ingredient formulation that puts distance between it and a plain scoop of raw fat.

Primally Pure’s Everything Balm is built around tallow and emu oil and marketed less as a moisturizer and more as an anything-balm, meant for dry patches, cuticles, breakouts, and irritated skin alike. It comes in a soothing tea tree and lavender scent, and at 1 ounce, it’s the smallest and most sample-size-friendly of the three if you’re not ready to commit to a full jar of any product.