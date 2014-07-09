Watch Interpol’s New Video for “All the Rage Back Home” and Remember Why Interpol Rules

Interpol release a new record on September 9. It’s called El Pintor (Matador), and it’s their first in four years. To get you super effing amped, today they’ve released a new song called “All the Rage Back Home” and you can watch the video below. The track sounds like classic Interpol—Paul Banks stretching his vocals cords in the only way that Paul Banks can—and has us pulling our hair out in hopes of hearing the new record as soon as possible. Interpol is back, and it sounds like they never left. Fuck the heat. Someone get me a leather jacket.

Catch Interpol on tour later this summer.

