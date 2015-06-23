Janet Jackson is Back with Her First Track in Seven Years

Seven years is an incredibly long period of time. Think hard about what you’ve been up in all that time. You’ve probably changed jobs, switched partners a few times, maybe even got a degree or two in that time. But one thing you haven’t been doing is listened to some brand new Janet Jackson, who just released her first new single in that time. Her last release, Discipline is a time capsule of what was going on at the time, with features from Jermaine Dupri and Ne-Yo. This time she’s back by herself on the track, but employing some incredibly silky production courtesy of Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis. It’s strong and heartfelt, dedicated to her husband.