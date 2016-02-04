Kanye West Gives New Interview: The Album Is Now Nameless, and Says He Has “Three Pools”

Let it be known……. #KanyeWest hit @BigBoy to clear the air about all the recent drama around him! Tune in tomorrow 6:25am! ….Yes, that’s the “tracklist” notepad before everyone tagged it! #instarepost20 A video posted by Big Boy (@bigboy) on Feb 3, 2016 at 9:05pm PST

This morning, Kanye West appeared on Big Boy’s radio show on Real 92.3 in Los Angeles to talk about his upcoming album, and in true Yeezy fashion, he talked about a whole bunch of other shit, too. The first thing we should let you know, though, is that when he was asked if Waves was the real album title, he responded with, “We don’t have a name yet.” Nice.

Throughout the interview, Kanye said the record was “a gospel album with a whole lot of cursing on it,” noting his collaboration with gospel singer Kirk Franklin. Big Boy also asked him about his confrontation last week with Wiz Khalifa. Kanye explained that he saw his wife Kim Kardashian’s initials on Wiz’s Twitter, and went after him. “I just saw my wife’s initials and reacted.” But everything is apparently cool now, as he noted that that photo of Kim and Amber that appeared over the weekend is real. “They were at Kris’s house.”

Finally, Big Boy asked the question we all wondered: Is Drake’s pool bigger than Kanye’s, as the 6 God claims in his latest single “Summer Sixteen”? Kanye had one response: “I have three pools.” Listen below.

Currently, you can pre-order Kanye’s new album on his website by purchasing tickets to a screening of his listening party at Madison Square Garden. This morning, Kanye took to Twitter to announce:

It was always a dream to have a listening party at Madison Square Garden — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 4, 2016

It was always a dream to show my collection at Madison Square Garden — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 4, 2016

On February 11th these dreams come true — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) February 4, 2016

Happy Yeezy Season.

