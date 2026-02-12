3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely to Turn Friends Into Lovers During Eclipse Season

Eclipse season starts next week, which means it’s time to take stock of your life and everyone in it. Otherwise, the universe might just do it for you—at least, according to astrologers.

This particular Solar Eclipse in Aquarius occurs on February 17, highlighting themes of friendship and community. It might trigger unexpected emotional shifts, particularly in your closest relationships.

According to Hily Dating App astrologer Lisa Stardust, the eclipses bring bold energy and undeniable clarity—no matter the cost. If you’ve been avoiding, rejecting, or simply missing the truth, expect it to surface and force you to address it.

While this energy might seem intimidating, it’s necessary for your growth. If you’re in the right relationship, career, friendship, location, etc., you likely will receive confirmation and won’t face much conflict. But if you’re in the wrong situation, well, it might just blow up in your face, forcing you to confront your issues and make necessary changes.

Don’t worry, though: it’s not all negative. In fact, some people might find romance in the most unexpected yet secure places. Eclipse season is notorious for turning friends into lovers and building unbreakable ties. In fact, according to Stardust, three zodiac signs in particular are most likely to blur the line between friendship and love.

1. Aries

Aries, this eclipse season is all about the small things for you. The more you pay attention to detail and act from a grounded, loving place, the better you will attract love—and it might just come from a close friend you’ve been crushing on.

“For those in friendships who desire more, focus on fostering a deeper love through small tasks that matter to your partner. Express your openness and be empathic toward your loved ones,” Stardust recommends. “This is your chance to mix things up! Ask the friend you are crushing on what they are looking for, and be attentive to their needs.”

2. Leo

Leo, during this eclipse, you might just find what you’ve been searching for in love.

“This cosmic event focuses on the lion creating an unexpected emotional connection and mutual support,” says Stardust. “Communication becomes crucial in navigating romance. You will get a chance to open up and express yourself.”

Don’t turn down this opportunity, Leo. As much as you love being in the spotlight, you might feel tempted to shy away from any deep emotional exchanges. However, opening up will bring you genuine connections.

“A friendship may begin to deepen into something more meaningful if emotional trust is already present,” says Stardust. “Just be aware of others’ sensitivities and even your own! Do what makes you comfortable.”

3. Scorpio

Scorpio, this eclipse season might actually be peaceful for you. Don’t take it for granted. Instead, lean in to this calming, easygoing energy.

“Being a sensual sign, you will want to enhance your romantic allure and create deeper emotional connections,” says Stardust. “Single Scorpios will want to engage in meaningful conversations to see who has the most to offer them, and might find that a friendship has the capacity to be more.”

Stardust offers the following advice for this mystical, intuitive sign: “Be careful with how you communicate. You don’t want to convey a false message or make a promise you cannot deliver on.”

“The key during this eclipse season is to nurture your passion with stability,” she continues. “Express yourself openly, but do it with care! This will create a strong foundation for trust.”