California Spent More on OnlyFans in 2025 Than the Average Californian Would Make in 3,000 Years

Quick, name America’s favorite pastime. Everyone knows, it’s baseba—

No, silly! It’s porn. Americans spend a ton of time and money on porn. How much money? Around $3,000 per second, according to these people, and, sure, that sounds about right.

Californians, though, are the biggest spenders of them all. With one specific website, at least: OnlyFans. According to recent data from OnlyGuider, California collectively spent $350.6 million on OnlyFans in 2025 alone, far outspending every other state in the country. In fact, California accounts for about 13 percent of OnlyFans spending nationwide.

We should probably note that California does have the most residents of any state in the U.S., beating the next most populous state (Texas) by eight million people. So, you know, it’s not as though the majority of the West Coast is made up of OF addicts.

With that caveat in mind, it should come as no surprise that Los Angeles, the most populous city in California by a wide margin, dropped the most cash on their favorite porn site. Angelenos spent over $71 million on OnlyFans last year, second only to New York City, whose residents put $87 million in their preferred creators’ pockets.

London is up there as well, at $71 million, but London has way more people than Los Angeles, so we’re right back to judging observing California’s spending habits.

Here’s how much the top California cities spent on OnlyFans in 2025:

Los Angeles: $71.3 million

San Diego: $21.3 million

San Francisco: $11.7 million

San Jose: $11.7 million

Fresno: $4.5 million

We really do know far too much about each other.

In all seriousness, I’m not in the business of judging how anyone spends their hard-earned money. As any internet entrepreneur will tell you, creating content people will actually invest in (no matter the type) is, at minimum, a full-time job. And as Heath Ledger in The Dark Knight will tell you, if you’re good at something, never do it for free.