Kendrick Lamar Crashed A Stranger’s Wedding and Dabbed While They Tried to Kick Him Out

You ever wonder what would happen if you tried to wander into a random wedding and started dabbing? Well, resident king of all trendy dances, Kendrick Lamar, lived out that fantasy for you last month. Kendrick and friends rolled up to the party, having fun and dancing around to some Whitney Houston. But some shithead hater had a problem with them, and started giving them shit because they weren’t supposed to be there. The loser repeatedly asked if they knew who was getting married there, but no one told them. Eventually, people realized it was the one and only Kendrick Lamar and let him stay, according to TMZ.