Watch Kendrick Lamar and Pharrell Perform “Alright” Together for the First Time

Los Angeles hip-hop radio station Power 106.3 FM held its annual holiday blowout Cali Christmas last night in Inglewood with one Pharrell Williams billed as a special guest. He proceeded to run through a handful of hits before bringing out a special guest of his own to shut the show down: (Noisey Artist of the Year) Kendrick Lamar. The duo linked up for “Alright,” the shock civil rights anthem Pharrell produced for Lamar’s To Pimp a Butterfly, and since Kendrick hasn’t toured too hard off the album outside of a string of intimate Kunta’s Groove sessions, it’s actually the first time Pharrell and Kendrick did it together publicly. Watch Skateboard P and the king of Cali connect below.